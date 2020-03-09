Isaiah Stewart began the season for Washington burdened by unrealistic expectations that accompanied the nation’s No. 3 overall 2019 recruit.

The Huskies bottomed out to a last-place finish in the Pac-12 standings at 5-13, 15-16 overall, but in many ways their dismal performance isn’t an accurate reflection on their star forward who collected two all-conference honors Monday.

Stewart was named first team all-Pac-12 and was chosen to the all-freshman team by conference coaches.

No other UW player received postseason recognition.

Stewart led the Huskies in scoring (16.6 points a game), rebounds (8.7), blocks (2.1), field goal percentage (56.1%) and minutes (32.2).

Among Pac-12 players, he ranked third in rebounding, third in blocks, sixth in field goal percentage and seventh in scoring.

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard won the Pac-12 player of the year award while Colorado’s Tyler Bey captured the league’s defensive player of the year honors and Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji was named freshman of the year.

Advertising

UCLA’s Mick Cronin won coach of the year honors, Arizona State’s Alonzo Verge Jr. took the sixth player of the year award and UCLA’s Chris Smith is the most improved player.

Washington State sophomore guard CJ Elleby was also voted all-Pac-12 first team and was the only Cougar rewarded with postseason honors.

Joining Stewart and Elleby on the 10-player all-conference first team were Pritchard, Nnaji and Smith as well as Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, Colorado’s McKinley Wright, Arizona State’s Remy Martin, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva and USC’s Onyeka Okongwu.

The all-Pac-12 second team featured Bey, Utah’s Timmy Allen, California’s Matt Bradley, Arizona’s Nico Mannion and USC Jonah Mathews.

The all-defensive team included Bey, Wright, Mathews, Stanford’s Bryce Wills and Oregon State’s Kylor Kelley.

And the all-freshman team comprised Stewart, Nnaji, Okongwu, Mannion and Terry.

Advertising

The Pac-12 tournament begins Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

No. 12 Washington plays No. 5 Arizona at 2: 30 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 1 seed Oregon, the defending tournament champion, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

NOTE:

— UW’s Jaden McDaniels won the Pac-12 freshman of the week award after averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during victories last week at Arizona State and Arizona.