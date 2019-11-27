Following a three-games-in-six days stretch, the Washington men’s basketball team (5-1) is off during Thanksgiving week and return Dec. 2 for a matchup against South Dakota.

The holiday break is good time to rest, refuel and dig into the Turkey Day edition of the UW hoops mailbag.

Here we go.

Is Quade Green actually 6'3"? Can anyone in the pac 12 man up with Isaiah Stewart? Who/where are our shooters? — Timo (@Timo_Cruz06) November 27, 2019

No. 1: Quade Green is listed at 6 foot, which seems about right.

No. 2: Oh yeah. Several teams in fact.

Isaiah Stewart is all the rage in Seattle, and rightfully so considering he’s lived up to preseason hype and leads UW in scoring (17.3 points per game), rebounds (6.7), blocks (1.8) and shooting percentage (58.3 percent).

However, the Pac-12 is busting with talented bigs and some suspect the league’s best post players reside in Tucson, Ariz. and Los Angeles.

Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, a 6-11 forward, leads the nation with an 80.7 percent field goal percentage while averaging 19.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

And USC’s Onyeka Okongwu, a 6-9 and 245-pound forward, is averaging 18.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Stewart will also have his hands full against Oregon State’s 7-foot center Kylor Kelley (13.2 ppg,, 4.8 rpg.), who is second in the nation with 4.3 blocks per game, Stanford’s Oscar da Silvia (15.4 ppg., 5.4 rpg.), Arizona State’s Romello White (12.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg.) and Oregon’s Francis Okoro.

No. 3: This could be the million-dollar question that ultimately determines the season.

Washington ranks 11th in the Pac-12 while shooting 28.7 percent on three-pointers. In today’s college basketball, that’s not a winning formula and UW will need to bolster its perimeter game or else teams will smother Stewart inside with double teams.

Coach Mike Hopkins has given the green light to Jaden McDaniels, Hameir Wright and Nahziah Carter who lead the team with 21, 20 and 17 three-point attempts, respectively.

McDaniels, who is 6-9 and can get his shot off at seemingly any time over smaller defenders, takes a lot of contested perimeter shots on isolation plays. Meanwhile, Wright and Carter are spot-up shooters who have worked to improve their outside shot.

Carter, who leads UW with a 47.1 three-point shooting percentage, shot 31.0 percent behind the arc last season. Wright is shooting 35.0 on 3s, which is a nine percentage points better than last season.

Guards Quade Green (3 of 11), Jamal Bey (1 of 7) and RaeQuan Battle (0 for 3) have reputations as quality shooters, but the on-court performances so far have been underwhelming.

Look for Green and Wright to emerge because they’ll have plenty of chances and open looks considering the attention given to their star-studded teammates

How long do you think it will take the team to gel & play well together? Seems to be a common issue for young college teams but the good ones work it out by… conference play? Tourney time? — Jason (@jasonechambers) November 26, 2019

You’re right Jason in that young college teams have difficulty finding the chemistry that produce wins. This is not a new phenomenon. Michigan’s Fab Five, which is arguably the greatest collection of freshmen, never won a Big Ten or NCAA tournament in the early 1990s. And last season, Duke was unable to advance past the Elite Eight despite a freshman class loaded with three first-round NBA draft picks. (Although I suspect several UW fans would be ecstatic with a trip to the NCAA quarterfinals.)

The short answer to your question is: Who knows? You would like to think the rotation and the roles would be determined after a few games, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way.

I’m a big believer in adversity revealing/building character and with that in mind, we can look at the schedule and imagine several games could be defining moments for Washington.

For starters, the Dec. 8 matchup against No. 8 Gonzaga looms big for obvious reasons. The Huskies have lost five straight and 12 of the last 13 to their cross-state “rivals.” In theory, it could be the most important game of the season in the Pac-12. Oddly enough, a loss wouldn’t change the perception of UW because Gonzaga is expected to romp once again. But a Huskies’ win could be the genesis for a special season.

I’m also curious how Washington fares as one of the headliners in the Diamond Head Classic. The Huskies open with Ball State and a win moves them to the second round against UTEP or Hawaii. And a matchup with either Houston and Georgia Tech possibly looms if UW advances to the title game.

But I suspect UW’s season will be decided by a six-game stretch starting in mid-January that begins at home against Oregon State and No. 8 Oregon, followed by a difficult road trip to Utah and No. 21 Colorado before returning to Alaska Airlines Arena to face No. 14 Arizona and Arizona State..

I’ve been surprised with the amount of time spent in man to man coverage this year compared to the last two. Why do you think man man is getting more time this year? — Peter Lambe (@peterlambe) November 27, 2019

After Washington’s 75-62 loss to Tennessee, Hopkins said the Huskies let the Volunteers get too comfortable early on against their 2-3 zone defense. That night, the Vols shot 47.2 percent from the field and 46.2 percent (6 of 13) on 3-pointers.

Since then, UW has started games with a man-to-man defense that’s intent on harassing teams in the opening minutes before making a seemingly tired opponent shoot over a big 2-3 zone. It’s a sound strategy, which allows Washington to use its superior athleticism to overwhelm mid-majors like Maine, Montana and San Diego.

And simply put, this year’s team is better suited to play man defense than their predecessors.

It starts with Stewart, who essentially replaces Noah Dickerson. The freshman forward is a superior defender who can protect the rim.

Carter may not be able to match Jaylen Nowell’s scoring ability, but he leads UW with 1.8 steals per game and is one of the best athletes in the Pac-12.

Matisse Thybulle is arguably UW’s best defender all time who set steals and blocks records. And yet, McDaniels can be equally disruptive.

Green and former UW point guard David Crisp are similar in stature and defensive impact while Wright, the only returning starter, is a year older.

Washington also has a pair of reserves in guard Elijah Hardy and forward Nate Roberts who have shown potential of being impact defensive performers, especially in man defense.