The Washington men’s basketball team will play four exhibition games in Florance Italy against Italian Series A teams from Aug. 12-22.

“We’re really excited for this opportunity for our team to not only have a great cultural experience but to compete against some very high-level competition overseas during our offseason,” coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement released by the UW. “With a new team and new faces, it will be great to have a chance to team build on and off the court.”

The Italian trip will be the first glimpse of the 2019-20 UW Huskies that’ll feature guard Nazhiah Carter, the team’s leading returning scorer and incoming freshman star Isaiah Stewart, who is projected to be a NBA lottery pick next summer.

In addition to the exhibition games, the Huskies are enrolled in a class to prepare them for the trip and players will earn credit towards their degree.

In previous years, the Huskies visited Australia and New Zealand in 2016 and in 2012 took a trip to Spain, France, Monaco and Senegal.