Freshman forward Nate Roberts is redshirting, which cuts into the Huskies' depth along the front line.

Washington freshman forward Nate Roberts will redshirt this season while walk-on center Riley Sorn is also considering sitting out the season.

Roberts, a 6-foot-10 forward from Washington, D.C., was a three-star recruiting prospect according to ESPN who reportedly had scholarship offers from Syracuse, Nebraska, Wake Forest and Connecticut before choosing the Huskies.

Roberts, who played last season at Brewster Academy in Massachusetts, is a part of a recruiting class that includes freshmen Bryan Penn-Johnson, Jamal Bey and Elijah Hardy that was ranked 41st nationally by 247sports.com.

Roberts didn’t play in UW’s exhibition at No. 7 Nevada and received fewer than two minutes in last week’s 70-61 exhibition win over Division II Seattle Pacific.

Sorn, a 7-4 freshman from Richland joined the No. 25 Huskies this summer as a walk-on. He didn’t play in the exhibitions, but dressed for Tuesday’s season opener against Western Kentucky.