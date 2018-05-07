The NBA draft combine will include nine Pac-12 players, but Dickerson and WSU's Robert Franks did not snag an invitation.

The NBA released the list of players who accepted invitations to its May 16-20 draft combine in Chicago and the four-day scouting event will not include several Pac-12 draft hopefuls.

Washington’s Noah Dickerson and Washington State’s Robert Franks were among the notable snubs from the annual talent evaluation extravaganza that will include nine players from the Pac-12.

Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton, who is vying to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has declined to attend the combine, which tests draft prospects in a variety of drills and team-activities.

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 players going to the combine: UCLA’s Aaron Holiday, Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes; Arizona’s Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier; USC’s De’Anthony Melton and Chimezie Metu; Oregon’s Troy Brown Jr. and Colorado’s George King.

More than 150 college underclassmen declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, 69 were invited to the draft combine and 60 players will be taken in the NBA draft on June 21.

Other NBA draft early entrants from the Pac-12 who did not receive a combine invite includes: Stanford’s Reid Travis, Utah’s Sedrick Barefield and Oregon State’s Drew Eubanks.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft while maintaining NCAA eligibility is May 30.

Here’s the complete list of NBA draft combine participants, via Yahoo: