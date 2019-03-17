The Washington Huskies punched their first ticket back to the NCAA tournament in eight years, earning a No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region on Selection Sunday. They’ll face No. 8 Utah State (28-6) in the first round in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

Washington (26-8) cruised to a regular season Pac-12 title, but faltered in the tournament championship, losing 68-48 to Oregon on Saturday in Las Vegas. Oregon was selected as a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Wisconsin in the South Region.

This post will be updated.