Finally, the drought is over and after eight years the Huskies are dancing.
Washington (26-8) returns to the NCAA tournament as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest region and will face No. 8 Utah State (28-8) on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. PT on TNT.
The Aggies finished tied for first in the Mountain West regular-season race at 15-3 and captured the Mountain West tournament title with a 64-57 win over San Diego State to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.
Utah State is riding a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament.
CBS analyst Clark Kellogg favored the Aggies over the Huskies noting “Utah State has size and they got scoring.”
Three Pac-12 teams made the Big Dance, after it appeared the conference might only send one team. Oregon was selected as a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Wisconsin in the South Region. Arizona State will play in the No. 11 seed play-in game vs. St. John’s.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga landed a No. 1 seed in the West Region. They will play the winner of Fairview-Dickson on Thursday in Salt Lake City.
This post will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.