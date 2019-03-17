Finally, the drought is over and after eight years the Huskies are dancing.

Washington (26-8) returns to the NCAA tournament as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest region and will face No. 8 Utah State (28-8) on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. PT on TNT.

The Aggies finished tied for first in the Mountain West regular-season race at 15-3 and captured the Mountain West tournament title with a 64-57 win over San Diego State to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

Utah State is riding a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament.

CBS analyst Clark Kellogg favored the Aggies over the Huskies noting “Utah State has size and they got scoring.”

Three Pac-12 teams made the Big Dance, after it appeared the conference might only send one team. Oregon was selected as a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Wisconsin in the South Region. Arizona State will play in the No. 11 seed play-in game vs. St. John’s.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga landed a No. 1 seed in the West Region. They will play the winner of Fairview-Dickson on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

