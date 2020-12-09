Sixteen straight.

The Washington men’s basketball team continued its dominance in the neighborhood rivalry with Seattle University and throttled the visiting Redhawks 73-41 for the second-most lopsided victory in the history of the 67-year-old series.

There was a time when this matchup, which started in 1953, would draw sellout crowds as fans clamored to watch local kids battle on the court for bragging rights.

However, the seats at Alaska Airlines Arena were empty due to COVID-19 protocols with the exception of a socially distant game operations crew and media.

It was a sterile environment devoid of much ambience despite the piped in crowd noise over the loudspeakers.

Still, the Huskies generated a lot of noise early with a boisterous bench and a surprising performance from newcomer Nate Pryor, who made his first start for UW.

“It’s like hometown teams, so it’s always a rivalry,” said Pryor who finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. “Who is going to be the top team of Seattle this year. I felt like we came out and proved ourselves. … If it would have went the other way around, it would have been a totally different game.

The Huskies were tied 17-17 when Pryor ignited a decisive 20-5 run to end the first half and take a 37-22 lead into halftime.

Early in the spurt, Pryor was fouled on back-to-back layups and converted the ensuing free throws for consecutive three-point plays. He also drained a straightaway three-pointer and proved to be the catalyst for a dormant UW offense that entered the game ranked 292nd among 296 Division I teams in scoring (52.0 ppg.).

Pryor played sparingly in UW’s first three games, but the Huskies may have found a winning combination pairing him in the backcourt with Quade Green, who came off the bench for the first time this season.

“Every time we play together he says I’m looking for you and I’m looking for him,” Pryor said when asked about Green. “It’s like we’re when we play for each other, I feel like no one can stop us.”

UW coach Mike Hopkins said Green missed a couple of practices this week due to illness, which explains why he didn’t start Wednesday. Still, the UW guard tallied a game-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 4 on three-pointers.

“Quade is a good point guard,” Pryor said. “Once he gets the ball, he’s going downhill and it’s kind of hard to stop him. Once we’re both doing that, the defense will suck in and them we can kick out for open threes.”

Nate Roberts finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (1-3), which finally got its new three-point attack going and converted 8 of 15 shots outside the arc.

The Redhawks (3-4) were never able to solve UW’s 2-3 zone, which held SU to just 28.8 percent shooting from the field, including 17.4 percent (4 of 23) on three-pointers.

“We shot the ball poorly, we rebounded the ball poorly, we defended poorly,” SU coach Jim Hayford said. “UW came very, very hungry. Their pride had been challenged, and they responded and played a great basketball game. When we got challenged, we didn’t answer the call. We have a lot of work to do as a team.”

Emeka Udenyi led Seattle University with 12 points.

“It’s all about getting better,” Hopkins said. “The last three years when we played Seattle U, we beat them by single digits (twice) then they had a one-point lead at halftime last year and we ended up pulling away with five minutes to go in the game.

“Our defense tonight was the brightest spot. You know that’s going to travel. You know you can trust that. I thought the intensity and the focus was there tonight. Those are the positives moving forward.”