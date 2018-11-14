Huskies still awaiting to announce signings of Kentridge High standout center JaQuaya Miller and Sacramento guard Nia Lowery.

The Washington women’s basketball team signed Los Angeles-area star Ali Bamberger.

The Huskies are also expecting to announce the signing of Kentridge High star JaQuaya Miller and Nia Lowery, 5-9 guard from Sacramento who C.K. McClatchy High who both verbally committed in September.

The early signing period began Wednesday and ends Nov. 21.

Bamberger, a 6-foot-3 senior center at Cardondelet High in Walnut, Calif., is ranked as the No. 8 player in the state and No. 81 nationally by Class of 2019 by Prospect Nation. She also considered San Diego State, Boise State and UC Davis.

As a junior, Bamberger earned East Bay Athletic League MVP honors after averaging 20.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 blocks and 2.8 assists during the 2017-18 season. She led Cardondelet to a 22-8 record and the CIF North Coast Section DI Title while scoring 28 points in the championship game.

“Ali is a physical post player with excellent footwork in the paint,” Wynn said in a statement released by UW. “She is a very good rebounder who has soft hands and finishes well inside. Ali runs the floor extremely well and can also stretch defenses with her perimeter shot.”