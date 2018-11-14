Huskies still awaiting to announce signings of Kentridge High standout center JaQuaya Miller and Sacramento guard Nia Lowery.
The Washington women’s basketball team signed Los Angeles-area star Ali Bamberger.
The Huskies are also expecting to announce the signing of Kentridge High star JaQuaya Miller and Nia Lowery, 5-9 guard from Sacramento who C.K. McClatchy High who both verbally committed in September.
The early signing period began Wednesday and ends Nov. 21.
Bamberger, a 6-foot-3 senior center at Cardondelet High in Walnut, Calif., is ranked as the No. 8 player in the state and No. 81 nationally by Class of 2019 by Prospect Nation. She also considered San Diego State, Boise State and UC Davis.
Most Read Sports Stories
- After being fired, Lorena Martin levels accusations of racism at Mariners, who call them 'false'
- No matter how it plays out, Lorena Martin's racism claim against Mariners stains the organization | Larry Stone
- UW Huskies make scholarship offer to Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard, top QB recruit in 2021 class VIEW
- Report: In wake of Paul Allen's death, Seahawks will eventually be sold, possibly for record amount
- Major League Baseball will investigate claims of racism against the Mariners
As a junior, Bamberger earned East Bay Athletic League MVP honors after averaging 20.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 blocks and 2.8 assists during the 2017-18 season. She led Cardondelet to a 22-8 record and the CIF North Coast Section DI Title while scoring 28 points in the championship game.
“Ali is a physical post player with excellent footwork in the paint,” Wynn said in a statement released by UW. “She is a very good rebounder who has soft hands and finishes well inside. Ali runs the floor extremely well and can also stretch defenses with her perimeter shot.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.