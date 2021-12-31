The calendar flip, holiday break and unexpected pause in the college basketball schedule due to COVID-induced postponements are good reasons to crack open the Washington Husky hoops mailbag.

So let’s bid farewell to 2021 and ring in the new year with questions, answers and resolutions about the UW men (5-5) and Husky women (5-3).

Will this team ever play again? — Mr. 200 ⚾️ (@warrencb11) December 30, 2021

A: Yes (I think) for both teams. Although the past two years have taught all of us, especially sports fans, the folly of making plans too far in advance. Even though recent coronavirus cases vastly outnumber the 2019-20 season that ended abruptly before the NCAA tournament and are much higher than last season, there’s no reason to think – at this moment – that the Pac-12 or NCAA will suspend the season.

The UW men are scheduled to play Monday at No. 9 Arizona to begin a grueling seven-day stretch that also includes games at Utah on Thursday and at Colorado on Jan. 9.

Following what would be a 17-day layoff, the UW women are expected to play at Arizona State on Jan. 7 followed by a game at No. 4 Arizona on Jan. 9.

Still, it’s worth noting that seven out of 10 Pac-12 men’s games and 10 out of 12 Pac-12 women’s games were postponed this week due to COVID.

Coach Hop on the hot seat? — Jake Nelson (@JakeNelson77) December 30, 2021

A: Certainly, UW athletic director Jen Cohen and perhaps President Ana Mari Cauce to some extent, will ultimately decide Hopkin’s future after the season. But it will be difficult to bring him back next season if UW doesn’t show significant improvement on last season’s 5-21 record and 11th place finish at 4-16 in the Pac-12.

And of course, UW’s administration must take into account the fact that Hopkins is guaranteed $9.3 million on the six-year, $17.5M deal he signed in March 2019. He’s scheduled to make $3M next season, $3.1M in 2023-24 and $3.2M in 2024-25.

Why hasn’t Hopkins been fired? — Steve Reed (@SteveRe22862446) December 30, 2021

A: See above. But let’s dig into this a little bit deeper. Certainly, Washington has underperformed by Husky standards the past 2½ years. Hopkins was 58-24 (.707) during his first 2½ years, which included two Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards, a Pac-12 regular-season title in 2019 and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Since then, Hopkins and the Huskies are 15-41 (.268) in the past 55 games. Obviously, that’s a dramatic decline, but not sure what would be the value at this point to fire Hopkins with 20 games left in the season.

Still, there’s no precedent in Husky hoops history to fire a coach during the season.

Since David C. Hall became the first ever UW men’s basketball coach in 1909, the Huskies have never been led by two people in the same season. Hopkins’ previous five predecessors (Lorenzo Romar, Bob Bender, Lynn Nance, Andy Russo and Marv Harshman) were all fired after the season.

With 20 regular-season games remaining, Hopkins could make a compelling case for another year if the Huskies were to finish around .500. And Hopkins would certainly return should Washington make a run of any significance in the postseason.

What does recruiting look like for both teams? — Michael Eaton (@MichaelEaton898) December 30, 2021

A: Somewhat surprisingly, Langley absolutely crushed her first recruiting foray with the Huskies and assembled a 2022 class that’s ranked 10th nationally by ESPN.com.

Last month, the UW women signed California guards Hannah Stines, Elle Ladine and Teagan Brown, who are rated No. 39, 52 and 78 respectively, in the ESPNw top 100 national ranking of 2022 prospects.

Meanwhile, Hopkins landed the top two prospects in the state, four-star guard Koren Johnson and three-star forward Tyler Linhardt, who highlight a class that’s ranked fourth in the Pac-12 and 36th nationally by 24/7sports.com.

Linhardt, who played at Class 1A King’s High before transferring to Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, signed last month with UW along with three-star guard Keyon Menifield Jr. And Johnson, who stars at Garfield High, recently gave a verbal commitment to the Huskies.

It was a long-overdue uptick in recruiting for Hopkins, who signed just one prep prospect (2021 McDonald’s All-American Jackson Grant) in the previous two years.

Have you seen improvement from the squads before the COVID pause? i don’t see games being on the east coast, but results so far this season have not been inspiring. — Richard Wimberley (@heyrocky) December 30, 2021

Sort of.

With 18 regular-season games remaining, Langley needs just two victories to match last season’s win total, which let’s you know the bar was set pretty low for the new UW women’s coach who inherited a team that was 7-14 and 3-13 in the Pac-12 last season.

Before temporarily shutting down the program due to COVID protocols, the Huskies had a three-game winning streak, which offset three straight losses.

Despite playing in just eight games, Langley has established a no-frills defensive identity. The Huskies rank fourth in the conference in scoring defense (56.9 points), but the offense is a chaotic mess and is last in the league in scoring (57.9).

The UW men also need more production from a supporting cast to keep pace with Arizona transfer Terrell Brown Jr. who leads the Huskies in scoring (21.4 points), assists (37), steals (21), minutes (35.9) and field goal attempts (172). He’s also tied for second in rebounds (44).

Hopkins is a defensive-minded coach, but the Huskies rank 11th in the Pac-12 in points allowed (71.2) despite leading the league in forced turnovers (17.9).

A: If those are the only choices, then I’ll go with game changer.

Mulkey, who is the tallest player in UW history at 6 feet 9, anchors a Husky defense that’s able to extend pressure on the perimeter because she’s remarkably adept at protecting the rim. The Huskies are allowing opponents to shoot just 25.5% on three-pointers, which is first in the Pac-12.

Despite playing in 2-3 fewer games than other Pac-12 teams, Mulkey leads the league with 31 blocks. The next closest player on the list has 24. She averages 6.6 rebounds and has seven steals, which is third on the team.

Still, it’s not entirely clear why Mulkey, who averages 8.5 points, isn’t a bigger part of the offense considering she shoots 41.2% from the field and 73.3% at the line. She’s taken more than 8 shots in just two games.

What’s the floor and ceiling of this team — akoto (@akotoiwnl) December 31, 2021

A: Let’s end with this one and start with UW women.

Best-case scenario: The Huskies continue its defensive dominance and win enough low-scoring games to finish in the upper half of the Pac-12.

Worst-case scenario: Washington finishes last in the league because when the stakes and competition increases, it’s unable to keep pace offensively due to uneven performances at point guard, a propensity for turnovers and what’s likely to be a long absence without third-leading scorer Alexis Griggsby (knee).

And now the UW men.

Best-case scenario: Brown maintains his torrential scoring pace. Daejon Davis breaks out of a slump to become a reliable set-up man and defensive menace. Jamal Bey and Cole Bajema consistently knock down perimeter shots. And Nate Roberts or Jackson Grant emerges inside to give Washington a much-needed post presence at both ends of the floor. If these things happen, then UW can win 15-18 games and finish as high as fourth in the Pac-12.

Worst-case scenario: The Huskies will finish 11th in the league if opponents load up defensively on Brown and no one else provides sufficient relief. Hopkins is unable to push the right buttons defensively, which is essential since he’s 14-33 at UW when opponents score at least 75 points. And Washington is unable to protect its home court. Beating No. 5 ranked UCLA and No. 9 Arizona will be a tall task, but there’s no reason why the Huskies shouldn’t win at least 8 of their 10 remaining games at Alaska Airlines Arena considering they don’t play No. 7 USC in Seattle.