Washington women’s basketball freshman guard Elle Ladine has been named Pac-12 freshman of the week.

Ladine receives her first weekly honor from the Pac-12 after the Huskies completed the sweep of the Bay Area schools over the weekend in Alaska Airlines Arena, including a big win over then-No. 2 Stanford.

The win over Stanford was the first time since 2016 the Huskies defeated the Cardinal, the same season the Huskies got their last Top-5 win (No. 5 Maryland).

On Friday vs. California, Ladine tied her career high with 10 points, also recording three rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes. On Sunday vs. Stanford, Ladine came off the bench to lead all scorers with a career-high 21 points, shooting 47% (8 of 17) from the field.

UW hires assistantvolleyball coach

Huskies volleyball coach Leslie Gabriel announced the first addition to her coaching staff, welcoming Manolo Concepción to Montlake.

An experienced and passionate teacher of the game, Concepción has nearly two decades of coaching experience at virtually every level of volleyball.

Concepción joins the Huskies after three years as associate head coach at Eastern Illinois, and before that he has been a head coach for eight seasons at Evansville and Western Carolina.