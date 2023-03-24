In the immediate aftermath of a season-ending loss in the Pac-12 tournament, Cole Bajema sat in a somber locker room and talked about wanting to return next season to the Washington men’s basketball team.

Two weeks later, the Husky senior guard announced he’s leaving the team and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Bajema wrote: “Husky nation, I can’t thank you guys enough for the support the past 3 years. I will always cherish the memories I made here, and was always proud to represent that W on my chest. I am forever grateful for the support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans.

“With that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal. Although this is not an easy decision to make I feel it’s the best decision for me moving forward.”

Bajema arrived on Montlake in 2020 after transferring from Michigan where he averaged just 2.6 points and 3.7 minutes as a freshman.

In three years at UW, the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter averaged 6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists while starting 31 of 87 games. He shot 37.1% from the field, including 35.5% on three-pointers.

Advertising

This season, Bajema averaged career highs in scoring (8.8 points per game) and rebounds (4.2) and started 30 of 31 games.

The Lynden native starred at Lynden Christian School where he set the school’s all-time scoring record with 1,876 points. He also owns the school’s top two single-season scoring marks.

As a senior, Bajema averaged 24.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists and captured the Associated Press Class 1A Player of the Year in 2019 for the second straight year.

Bajema was a four-star prospect and considered the No. 4 player in Washington state, according to the 24/7sport.com. His older sister Kara was an All-American volleyball player at Washington.