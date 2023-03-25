The Huskies lost another player.

Hours after Cole Bajema announced he’s leaving the Washington men’s basketball team, freshman forward Tyler Linhardt tweeted Friday afternoon he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“I would firstly like to thank the University of Washington for bringing me in and allowing me to play for my hometown school and put on for Seattle,” Linhardt said. “I would also like to thank the entire UW coaching staff for not only allowing me play basketball, but to also grow as a person on the off the court. I am forever thankful for my teammates and the countless relationships and memories that will stick with me for a lifetime.

“But with all that said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal to explore other options and find a new home.”

The Huskies had high hopes for the 6-foot-7 wing who starred at King’s High and played his senior season at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio.

“I was always inspired to play there,” Linhardt said during a 2021 interview when verbally committed to Washington and declined offers from Washington State, Boise State, Portland and Eastern Washington. “As I grew older I kind of knew what it meant to play for UW and how the culture was. It was the big school in Washington. Being from Seattle and to play for Washington is a big deal. I always looked forward to that and dreamed about that.

“At the end of my freshman year, I went to Coach Hopkins’ camp. He didn’t know me that well at the time, but I told him then that was my dream school. And here we are.”

Linhardt never broke into the rotation on a UW team that finished 16-16. He appeared in just three games while tallying six points, four rebounds and 15 minutes while converting two of four shots from the field.

In addition to Bajema and Linhardt, Jackson Grant and Langston Wilson also announced they’re transferring while senior Jamal Bey’s eligibility has expired.

Braxton Meah, Koren Johnson, Kenyon Menifield Jr. and Franck Kepnang said they’re returning to UW. And oft-injured sophomore forward Samuel Ariyibi is expected to come back next season.

That leaves three Huskies who are seemingly undecided, including Keion Brooks Jr., Noah Williams and PJ Fuller II.