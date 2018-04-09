Former O'Dea HIgh standout didn't find a spot in the rotation and becomes the second Washington player to transfer since the season ended.

Freshman Michael Carter III is the latest Washington Huskies reserve to announce he’s transferring to play basketball at another school.

Carter, who starred at O’Dea High school and was the first recruit to commit to coach Mike Hopkins, averaged just 1.3 points and 7.3 minutes while playing 17 games as a backup backup point guard. He missed 11 games and sat out six weeks after fracturing his hand in November.

Carter tallied nine points in 19 minutes – both season highs – during a 70-62 loss at Utah on Jan. 18. However, he didn’t play in six of the final 10 games and was unable to find a spot in the rotation despite being just one of three point guards on the team.

“After a lot of thought, consideration, and discussion with my family I feel that it’s best I get my release and transfer from the University of Washington,” Carter said in a statement on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank Coach Hop and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play for their program and helping me become a better player as well as a young man.”

Carter follows backup guard Carlos Johnson who left the program last month.

The Huskies may also lose junior forward Noah Dickerson who is testing the NBA draft waters without an agent as well as sophomore guard Bitumba Baruti, who did not play this season.

In addition to Carter and Johnson, Washington loses senior backup guard Dan Kingma from it allotment of scholarship players.

If Dickerson returns, the Huskies will bring back eight players. UW signed three recruits (Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy and Nate Roberts) during the early-signing period and secured verbal commitments from prospects Bryan Penn-Johnson and Ed Chang. One or two players may reclassify to the 2019 class.

At this point, Washington would be able to bring in a five-man class and still comply with NCAA rules, which limits rosters to 13 scholarship players.