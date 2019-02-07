Saturday's women's game will not be made up.

Saturday’s women’s basketball game between Washington and Arizona State has been canceled, the UW athletic department announced late Thursday.

The game will not be made up.

The weather forecast is calling for up to 8 inches of snow on Friday and Saturday in the Seattle area, and as a result UW has altered the schedule for a number of events over the weekend.

The athletic department also announced that the Husky Classic track and field meet will be condensed to one day, Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. The second day of the meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.

The ITA Women’s National Team Indoor Tennis Championships will be played as scheduled on Friday, with matches concluding at 4 p.m. Matches scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.