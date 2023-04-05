Jackson Grant, the four-star men’s basketball prospect from Olympia who spent the past two seasons at the University of Washington, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transferring to Montana State.

Grant, a 6-foot-10 and 205-pound sophomore forward, totaled 34 points and 58 rebounds in 39 games as a UW backup. He was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Washington Boys Basketball Player of the Year and ranked as the third best recruit in the state at the time by ESPN behind Paolo Banchero and Nolan Hickman, who signed with Duke and Gonzaga respectively.

Montana State (25-10) made the NCAA tournament this past season as a 14-seed, losing in the opening round to Kansas State. RaeQuan Battle of Tulalip and a former UW player as well plays for the Bobcats.

After playing sparingly as a freshman at UW, Grant had hoped to redshirt but center Franck Kepnang suffered a season-ending injury Dec. 1. Grant overall had difficulty against bigger post players and averaged 1.5 rebounds.

At least five Huskies are leaving the program: Keyon Menifield (to Arkansas), Cole Bajema, Grant, Tyler Linhardt and Langston Wilson. PJ Fuller II has reportedly entered the transfer portal also.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds won 3-0 at Kelowna and advanced out of the first round of the WHL playoffs, sweeping the Rockets 4-0. Dylan Guenther, Jordan Gustafson and Lucas Ciona scored for Seattle.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers (3-2) crushed visiting Reno, 12-0 at Cheney Stadium. Catcher Brian O’Keefe hit his fourth home run of the season and is batting .529.

Golf

• Stefanie Deng finished in a tie for eighth place to lead the Washington women’s golf team at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif. UW finished in 12th place. Washington State finished in 16th place. Next is the Pac-12 championships, April 17-19 in Phoenix.