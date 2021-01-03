SALT LAKE CITY – Brynna Maxwell scored 24 points and the Utah women’s basketball team broke open a close game in the second half, defeating Washington 84-61 on Sunday at the Huntsman Center.

Haley Van Dyke had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12), dropped their third straight game. Washington trailed 31-28 at halftime, but Utah (3-5, 2-5) blew the Huskies out in the second half. The Utes outscored UW 53-33 after the break.

Khayla Rooks added 11 points and Darcy Rees had 10 off the bench for the Huskies, who dropped their fifth straight game in Pac-12 play.

The Huskies tied the game at 31-31 on their first possession of the second half when Tameiya Sadler sank a three-pointer. But it ended up being the only points of the game for UW’s leading scorer. Alexis Griggsby would give Washington a 36-35 lead on a three-pointer with 6:52 remaining in the third quarter, but the Huskies’ only points over for the following four minutes were a pair of free throws by Van Dyke.

The Utes took advantage and went on an 8-2 run they would never give up. They capped the third on an 8-0 run to take a 10-point advantage into the fourth, and kept things rolling with a 9-2 run over the first 3:15 to expand their lead to 17.

The Utes shot 56.3% (13 of 23) in the second half and were 21 for 24 at the free-throw line (87.5%).

Niyah Becker scored 12 points for Utah and Dru Gylten and Lola Pendande each had 10.

The Huskies head home where a Friday night showdown against No. 6 Arizona awaits them.