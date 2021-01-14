The Washington men’s basketball team, which is free falling toward one of the worst seasons in the 125-year history of the program, dropped its seventh straight game — a 95-68 defeat at USC on Thursday night.

Any signs of improvement the Huskies (1-10, 0-6 Pac-12) made last week during a six-point loss at California were swatted away by a dominant Trojans front line led by star freshman Evan Mobley and his older brother Isaiah.

Washington is able to compete against the dregs of the Pac-12, but the Huskies were outmanned, outmuscled and outclassed by a USC team that has conference-title aspirations.

UW had difficulty scoring inside against a Trojans team that entered the game leading the nation with 6.5 blocks per game and second in the country holding opponents to 36.0 percent shooting from the field.

USC, which is the tallest team in the nation with eight players 6-foot-7 or taller, put the game away early while connecting on its first eight shots to build a 22-10 lead.

The Trojans missed their first shot with 10:38 remaining when Evan Mobley’s three-pointer missed the mark. He didn’t miss many inside the arc while scoring 17 points and spearheading a punishing USC offense that outscored UW 32-14 in the paint.

Isaiah Mobley scored 18 points while Drew Peterson had 14, Chevez Goodwin 12 and Tahj Eaddy 10 for USC (10-2, 4-1), which stretched its winning streak to five in a row.

The Trojans used quick interior passes against UW’s 2-3 zone to flush eight dunks and connect on 50.8 percent of their field goals. USC freshman forward Boubacar Coulibaly capped the first-half scoring with a two-hand slam and UW went into halftime down 44-23.

Washington made a run early in the second half and pulled to within 14 points (50-36) with 16:20 after Quade Green’s midrange jumper. USC answered with a 9-0 run to stretch its lead to 23 points (59-36).

The Huskies closed to within 16 points (66-50) with 9:57 left, but never got any closer and trailed by as many as 30 in the final minutes.

Erik Stevenson finished with 16 points and four three-pointers to lead UW. Jamal Bey added 11 points and Nate Roberts had 10.

The Huskies cap a four-game road stretch 2 p.m. Saturday at Pac-12 leader UCLA.