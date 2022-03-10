LAS VEGAS — Of course, Terrell Brown Jr. was taking the shot.

Down two points with 27.5 seconds remaining in the biggest game of the season, the Husky men put the ball in the hands of the star point guard.

With USC’s Isaiah Mobley hounding him, Brown drove to the rim and got up a reverse layup that spun off the glass and bounced out of bounds after glancing off a Trojan defender.

Washington had one last chance to win or tie when Emmitt Matthews Jr. knifed into the lane and his midrange floater over Mobley missed the rim and was collected by USC.

It was a dramatic finish for the No. 6 seed Huskies who fell 65-61 to No. 3 seed USC at T-Mobile Arena.

“These guys are winners and competitors,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “They don’t want their season to end.”

Barring an unlikely National Invitation Tournament berth, Washington’s season ended Thursday night.

The loss snapped UW’s three-game winning streak and forces the Huskies (17-15) to wait until Sunday when the NIT bids are announced to find out their postseason fate.

Heading into the conference tournament, most NIT projections did not include Washington, which needed a couple of wins against quality opponents to improve its resume.

Of course, that’s going to be one of the lingering story lines from what was billed as a make-or-break season for Hopkins.

The Huskies feasted on lower-tier Pac-12 opponents — including an 82-70 victory over No. 11 seed Utah in the Wednesday’s tournament opener — but they struggled against the league’s elite.

Washington was 0-5 against the conference’s top three teams losing each game by at least 10 points and collectively the margin of defeat was 17.5 points.

UW has lost eight straight conference tournament games against higher seeded teams. The last time the Huskies orchestrated an upset, Isaiah Thomas led them to the 2011 Pac-10 tournament title.

Brown tried to buck the Huskies’ sordid history with yet another spellbinding performance befitting his final college game.

The All-Pac-12 performer finished with 23 points, but he had just two in the second half when Washington converted 8 of 34 shots.

“Nobody wants a guy to score a lot on us,” USC guard Boogie Ellis said. “I told the guys at halftime if we can shut him down, we’ll win the game and we did that.”

The Huskies got off to a wonderful start thanks to Brown who scored all of their points while carrying them to an early 9-8 lead.

The first half featured 10 lead changes and the two teams wrestled for control over the next five minutes, which resulted in the Trojans going ahead 19-18 following a second-chance bucket from Ethan Anderson.

At the other end, backup guard Cole Bajema answered with a three-pointer and the Huskies never trailed again in the first half.

Brown highlighted UW’s 21-17 run in the 9½ minutes with a trio of highlight baskets, including a pullup midrange jumper over Drew Peterson in the lane and a driving layup in traffic.

The Pac-12 scoring leader capped the first-half scoring for the Huskies with a step-back three-pointer against Chevez Goodwin and Washington went into halftime with a 39-36 lead.

The Huskies went up 44-36 early in the second half when USC went on an 11-2 run to regain the lead at 47-46 with 15:00 minutes left.

Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the way.

Washington forced 23 turnovers, which led to 16 points.

The Huskies trapped Goodwin in the corner and Jamal Bey came away with a steal that sparked a fast break in which Brown found Matthews for an alley-oop dunk and a 50-47 lead.

At that point, UW’s offense turned frigid and converted just 3 of 20 field goals in the final 12 minutes.

The Huskies will spend a few weeks tormented by the last-minute offensive meltdown, including missed shots at the end from Brown and Matthews.

The loss begins what sure to be another busy offseason for Hopkins who will have to replenish a roster that consists of nine players who participated in Senior Night celebrations last week.

The most pressing personnel questions involve seniors Matthews and Bey who have a chance to return because the NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Redshirt junior Nate Roberts has also said he’s undecided on returning to UW.

Washington’s incoming 2022 recruiting class, which includes three-star prospects Koren Johnson, Tyler Linhardt and Keyon Menifield, is ranked (fourth) in the Pac-12, according to 247sports.com.

“I don’t want this to end,” Brown said days ago. “We are on a roll and we can keep winning.”

BOX SCORE