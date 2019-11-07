Washington vs. No. 16 Baylor

Time: 6: 30 p.m. Friday, Alaska Airlines Center (5,000)

TV: ESPN (Dan Schulman, Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg)

Radio: KVI 570 AM (Gary Hill & Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (0-0): Baylor (1-0).

Projected starting lineups:

Baylor

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Davion Mitchell … 6-2 … So. … 7.0 … 1.0 … 5.0

G MaCio Teaugue … 6-3 … Jr. … 18.0 … 10.0 … 3.0

G Jared Butler … 6-3 … So. … 30.0 … 4.0 … 5.0

F Freddie Gillespie … 6-9 .. Sr. … 14.0 … 7.0 … 2.0

F Tristan Clark … 6-10 … Jr. … 3.0 … 4.0 … 2.0

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 8.0 …. 1.3 … 2.3*

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 8.1 … 3.1 … 0.9

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 0.0 …. 0.0 … 0.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 2.8 …. 2.5 … 0.8

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 0.0 … 0.0 … 0.0

*Last season at Kentucky

Game notes: Baylor and Washington.

Coach: At the start of his 17th season, Scott Drew is tied as the Big 12’s longest-tenured head coach and has notched a 317-209 record at Baylor, which is a school record in victories. Over the past 12 years, Drew has led Baylor to eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including four Sweet 16 berths, two trips to the Elite Eight and the program’s first No. 1 national ranking. The 49-year-old Drew began his head-coaching career and spent one season (2002-03) at Valparaiso (20-11) before taking over at Bayor.

Prediction: The Bears were picked second in the Big-12 preseason coaches poll.

Series: Washington leads 2-1 in a series that began in 1948 with a 64-62 defeat for the Huskies.

Last meeting: UW and Baylor played on consecutive days on Dec. 9 and 10, 1955 in Seattle. The Huskies won 71-62 on the first day and captured an 80-62 in the rematch.

Previous game: Before departing for Alaska, Baylor used its season opener against Central Arkansas as a tuneup while firing in 18 three-pointers – two shy of the school record – for a blowout 105-61 win on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. The Bears led 19-0 in the opening minutes and was never threatened the rest of the way. They made 9 of 15 shots behind the arc in the first half and was 18 of 33 for the game. Baylor won the rebounding battle 51-30 and finished with 25 assists on 40 field goals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Jared Butler scored 30 points – one shy of his career high – while hitting a personal-best 8 three-pointers in Tuesday’s win over Central Arkansas. The second-year guard converted 8 of 12 shots from downtown and 10 of 14 from the floor. He also had 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Butler, who originally enrolled at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Baylor and receiving a NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility, is considered the best freshman in the Drew era. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year while gaining national acclaim following a 31-point performance against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Advertising

— Last season, Tristan Clark, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 14 games, was Baylor’s best player before suffering a season-ending knee injury at midseason. The 6-foot-9 forward was nearly unstoppable in the paint while leading the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage. However, it may take him awhile to get back into his sophomore form. While saddled with foul trouble in Tuesday’s opener, Clark had three points on 1-for-3 shooting and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

— MaCio Teague, the former UNC Asheville star who sat out last year, made his Baylor debut a memorable while recording a double double (18 points and 10 rebounds), including four 3-pointers. Teague, who averaged 16.1 points over two seasons at UNC Asheville, was the Big South Freshman of the Year in 2017 and an all-conference performer both years.

OVERVIEW:

— There are high expectations in Waco this season, and for good reason. Baylor was successful last season without its best player (Clark) for half the year and still managed a successful season, which included a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 at 10-8, upsetting No. 8-seed Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA tournament and finishing 20-14 after an 83-71 defeat to Gonzaga in the second round.

— The Bears lose just two players and return nine who have at least 26 games of Division I experience. Five BU returners made at least seven starts – Mark Vital (34), Butler (21), Clark (14), Freddie Gillepsie (11) and Devonte Bandoo (7).

— Davion Mitchell, a 6-2 sophomore point guard who transferred from Auburn, made his Baylor debut on Tuesday and had seven points and five assists.

— Last season, Baylor led the Big 12 by shooting 37.3 percent on 3-pointers in conference games. However, the Bears shot just 30.5 percent behind the arc in their other 16 games.

— Baylor employs a 1-1-3 and a 1-3-1 zone defense that held opponents to 67.7 points last season.

— Drew has built a Big 12 powerhouse in the shadow of perennial NCAA title contender Kansas. Baylor is one of nine programs to spend at least one week in the AP top 25 poll in each of the last 11 seasons. Don’t be surprised if the Bears upend the Jayhawks for the Big 12 title and it wouldn’t be shocking BU advances to their first Final Four in over 60 years.