After a 2-1 showing this week at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Washington men’s basketball team regained a little bit of confidence in a suspect offense that began the round-robin tournament ranked among the worst shooting teams in the country.

Before Monday’s tournament opener, the Huskies shot 33.3% on field goals, including 24.1% on three-pointers (19 of 79) and 65.6% on free throws, which largely explains why they compiled a disappointing 2-2 record in four nonconference home games.

In their next two outings, Washington converted 48.1% of its shots and was 21 of 28 at the line in a 77-74 win over George Mason. The next night, UW was a sizzling 58.3% on field goals, including 10 of 22 on 3s, in an 87-76 win over South Dakota State.

However, in keeping with their early two-steps-forward-one-step-back pattern, the Huskies regressed during an 81-62 loss to Nevada on Wednesday while shooting 37.3% from the floor and converting 9 of 17 free throws (52.9%).

“We saw what the recipe for winning is for us and we saw what the recipe for losing is for us,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “That’s why you play in these tournaments. You play to learn a lot about your team.”

Since James Naismith invented basketball in 1891, good-to-average shooting teams are more likely to beat average-to-bad shooting teams, which is a hoops truism that’s seemingly going to present a problem for the Huskies.

Heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. nonconference matchup against Winthrop (2-3) at Alaska Airlines Arena (Pac-12 Networks), Washington (4-3) still has several issues to resolve on offense.

Hopkins and the UW staff should be commended for luring Seattle native Terrell Brown Jr. back home after a year with the Arizona Wildcats and giving him the keys to the offense.

The former Garfield High product who also played two years at Seattle University has been an early breakout star who entered Friday’s games ranked first in the Pac-12 and 10th nationally in scoring at 22.4 points per game.

Only nine UW players have averaged 20 or more points in a season.

After Brown torched South Dakota State for a career-high 32 points on 13-for-18 shooting, Nevada used an extra defender to restrict his mobility and reduce his ability to get into the lane.

Still, he finished with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting.

“Teams are going to load up on him and do different things,” Hopkins said. “He’ll learn from it and find ways where we can take advantage of those situations. It’s just like a good post player; if two guys come you’ve got to make the kick-out and make sure you’re making those extra passes and getting open shots. We’ll keep getting better at that for sure.”

Unless Brown can make shots for others, the Huskies may not get any better.

Without the 6-foot-3 senior guard, who is shooting 47.5% on field goals, the rest of the UW players are 34.8% on field goal shooting.

Even with Brown, UW ranks last in the Pac-12 in field goal shooting (39%) and three-point shots (30.1%). Washington’s poor marksmanship from the perimeter is particularly troubling considering the Huskies are second in the conference with 146 attempts behind the arc.

Hopkins wants to diversify an offense that’s become overly reliant on Brown.

Hopkins is hoping fifth-year senior guard Daejon Davis can pull out of early shooting slump. The Stanford transfer is just 7.9 points while shooting 30.9% from the field and 28% on three-pointers — all career lows.

Senior forward Jamal Bey has seemingly plateaued and is averaging 10.3 points for the second straight year. Inexplicably, he leads the team with 11 three-pointers and 42.3% shooting on 3s, but is third among UW players with 26 attempts behind the arc.

Newcomers Emmitt Matthews Jr. and backup guard PJ Fuller are defensive mainstays who have produced 21-point performances.

However, Matthews is a highly erratic offensively considering he shoots 65.4% at the line and 34.8% on 3s. And Fuller needs to be more consistent offensively. He’s been held to four points or fewer in three games.

Hopkins appears to have improved Washington’s defense that’s still last in the Pac-12 in points allowed (72.3), but is first in steals (7.9) and at times can be oppressive when switching between the 2-3 zone, man-to-man and full-court press.

Now, Hopkins is focused on fixing an offense that ranks 297th nationally in effective field goal percentage according to KenPom ratings.

“They’re starting to believe in each other and we’re learning how to win,” Hopkins said. “We’re also learning what we have to do and that’s what great about these preseason games.

“We have to move forward. It’s DMGB: Doesn’t Matter, Get Better. We’re learning a lot about ourselves and when teams do that, we have guys step up and make shots and get great contributions from a lot of different players.”