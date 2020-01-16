Regardless of who played point guard or if star freshman forward Jaden McDaniels would be available, Mike Hopkins had three directives for the Huskies entering Thursday’s game against Oregon State:

Reduce their turnovers.

Make outside shots.

And defend the three-point line.

Check, check and check.

In his first career start, freshman sharpshooter RaeQuan Battle scored a career-high 11 points and sank three three-pointers to lead the Huskies to a much-needed 64-56 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Battle started in place of McDaniels, who sprained his left ankle last Saturday at California. He didn’t practice this week and participated in pregame warmups, but sat out for the first time this season.

Turns out Washington didn’t need its dynamic freshman, who is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocks. Not with Battle taking up the slack and drilling daggers from downtown.

Oregon State couldn’t have had much of a scouting report on Battle considering he entered the game with just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting for the season. However, the 6-foot-5 guard who set scoring records at Marysville-Pilchuck High School provided an early spark with his three three-pointers in the first half for the Huskies, who led 31-21 at the break.

Battle’s blistering perimeter assault forced Oregon State to expand its defense, which provided room for Isaiah Stewart to operate inside and score 11 of his team-high 13 points in the second half.

The Huskies (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12) also received 11 points apiece from Marcus Tsohonis and and Jamal Bey, who made his second consecutive start at point guard. plus 10 points from Nahziah Carter.

Washington, which entered the game ranked 255 out of 350 Division-1 teams in three-point shooting, converted 9 of 22 shots from behind the arc.

At the other end, the Huskies shored up a perimeter defense that was ranked eighth in the Pac-12 and held the Beavers to just 1 for 9 on three-pointers.

Oregon State (12-3, 2-3) received a game-high 16 points from Kylor Kelley, while Tres Tinkle finished with 15.

Washington finished with just eight turnovers, its second-fewest this season, and 13 assists.