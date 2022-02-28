That big win to prove to the naysayers and critics that the Washington men’s basketball team can hang with the Pac-12 elite continues to elude the Huskies.

Once again, UW went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the conference and held up for more than 20 minutes before wilting in the second half against No. 17 UCLA’s dominant interior attack.

The Huskies had no answer for Jaime Jaquez Jr., who bullied and battered them during a 77-66 defeat Monday night in front of 6,248 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Bruins forward, who finished with a career-high 30 points, accounted for nearly half of UCLA’s offense on a night when the Bruins were without their injured leading scorer, Johnny Juzang (ankle).

Washington rotated several defenders on Jaquez, who averaged just 6.6 points against the Huskies in 10 previous meetings. This time, the UCLA star routinely bulldozed his way to the basket and converted 11 of 17 field goals and 7 of 10 free throws while collecting 9 rebounds.

Normally, the Huskies would counter with an offensive onslaught from Terrell Brown Jr., but the Pac-12 leading scorer was held to 6 points in the first half and finished with 20 points on 9-for-20 shooting.

Jamal Bey added 14 points and Langston Wilson had a season-high 11 points for Washington, which fell to 14-14 and 9-9 in the Pac-12.

The Huskies lost more than a game Monday night.

Senior point guard Daejon Davis fell hard during a layup attempt in traffic, walked off holding his right shoulder and did not return with 5:37 left in the first half.

Davis missed five games this month after initially injuring his shoulder Feb. 6 at Stanford and returned last Saturday to help lead UW to a 78-70 win over in-state rival Washington State.

In their first meeting, a 76-50 UCLA win Feb. 19 at Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins torched the Huskies with a blistering perimeter attack while converting 10 of 22 three-pointers and shooting 47.6% on field goals.

On Monday, UW held UCLA to just 34.5% shooting from the field (10 for 29), including 2 of 8 behind the arc in the first half to take a 29-25 lead into the break.

The first half included nine lead changes, the game was tied five times and neither team was up by more than five points.

However, the second half was all UCLA, which outscored UW 52-37 in the final 20 minutes.

The Bruins began the second half with nine straight points and an 18-4 run to take control of the game and go up 43-33.

The Huskies never got any closer the rest of the way.

Jules Bernard had 12 points for UCLA, which improved to 22-6 and 14-5.

Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 5 and was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Huskies.

Washington was attempting its first win against a ranked team since defeating No. 16 Baylor 67-64 Nov. 8, 2019. The last time the Huskies beat a ranked Pac-12 team was Feb. 3, 2018, when they upset No. 9 Arizona 78-75.

Washington hosts Oregon on Thursday before closing out the regular season against Oregon State on Saturday.

BOX SCORE