For the first time since 2018, a trio of Huskies received Pac-12 men’s basketball postseason honors.

Keion Brooks Jr. was selected to the All-Conference second team while Braxton Meah was named to the All-Defensive team and Keyon Menifield captured a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Brooks, a 6-foot-7 senior forward who spent the past three years at Kentucky, finished third in the conference in scoring while averaging 17.8 points, which marked a 7.0-point improvement from his junior year.

Brooks averaged career bests in rebounding (6.9), blocks (1.7) and minutes (35.4). He also led UW in scoring in 19 games and was the team’s high rebounder 12 times.

Meah, a 7-1 junior center who played the past two years at Fresno State, had a breakout season while averaging 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 0.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 27.1 minutes — all career highs.

Menifield, a 6-1 guard, led the Huskies in assists (88) and steal (33) and second in scoring (10.0 points per game).

Pac-12 regular-season champion UCLA took home four of the six conference awards, including Player of the Year honors which went to Jamie Jacquez.

Bruins guard Jaylen Clark captured the Defensive Player of the Year award, Adem Bona won the Freshman of the Year award and Mick Cronin received Coach of the Year honors.

Arizona’s Oumar Ballo won the Most Improved Player Award and USC’s Reese Dixon-Waters is the Sixth Player of the Year.