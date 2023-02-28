Befitting their climb out of the Pac-12 cellar to an eighth-place tie in the regular-season standings, five Huskies received all-league recognition.

And in keeping with their stature with the Washington women’s basketball team, Dalayah Daniels, Haley Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz were named All-Pac-12 honorable mention on Tuesday.

The trio started every game this season and were a major reason why UW (15-13, 7-11 Pac-12), which finished last in the league last season, made an eight-game improvement in its record.

Jayda Noble also nabbed Pac-12 All-Defensive team honorable mention while Elle Ladine received Pac-12 All-Freshman team honorable mention.

Last year, the Huskies had three players receive all-league recognition.

Daniels, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, led UW in scoring (11.1 points per game), rebounding (5.9) and blocks (1.3) while shooting 50.4% from the field.

Van Dyke, a preseason all-conference honorable mention choice, collected Pac-12 honorable mention honors for the third time. The 6-1 senior forward averaged 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Schwartz, a 5-11 junior forward, averaged 8.8 points.

Noble, a 5-11 sophomore guard, ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in steals (1.8) and 18th in rebounds (5.6). Landine averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.

All 12 of the league’s head coaches participate in the voting for the annual awards.

No. 8 seed Washington begins the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament with a first-round matchup against No. 9 seed Oregon (16-13, 7-11) 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The winner advances to face No. 1 seed Stanford on Thursday.

NOTE:

Utah captured the top Pac-12 postseason prizes with junior forward Alissa Pili taking Player of the Year honors and Lynn Roberts receiving the Coach of the Year award.

Stanford forward Cameron Brink was selected the Defensive Player of the Year and Oregon State forward Raegan Beers nabbed Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year awards. Arizona’s Shaina Pellington and Colorado’s Aaronette Vonleh are co-Most Improved Player of the Year winners.

Pili highlights the Pac-12’s 15-player all-conference team that also includes Haley Jones, Hannah Jump, Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Ledger-Walker, Destiny Littleton, Rayah Marshall, Quay Miller, Charisma Osburne, Cate Reese, Endyia Rogers, Jayln Sherrod, Kadi Sissoko, Beers, Brink and Pellington.

The Pac-12 All-Defensive team features Brink as well as Helena Pueyo, Marshall, Pellington and Sherrod.