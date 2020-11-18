Perhaps sooner than expected Wednesday night, Isaiah Stewart heard his name called midway in the first round of the NBA draft.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected the Washington Huskies freshman star forward with the No. 16 pick and reportedly traded him to the Detroit Pistons.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9 and 245-pound forward from Rochester, N.Y., averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks while shooting 57.0 percent last season. He chosen first team all-Pac-12 and selected to the conference’s all-freshman team.

According to the NBA rookie salary scale, Stewart is slotted to earn $2.7 million during the 2020-21 season and is guaranteed $8 million in his first three seasons. He could earn as much as $14 million in his rookie deal with the Pistons.

Stewart, a former five-star recruit and the 2019 national high school player of the year, was projected as a late first-round pick by most draft analysts.

“What Isaiah does, you can’t measure stats and that’s saying something because his stats are off the chart,” UW Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. “But this kid has immeasurables the equate to winning. He’s a leader. He’s passionate about basketball. He does everything right.

“He was a leader for us and you’re talking about a freshman who took on that responsibility and didn’t’ flinch. That’s just who he is.”

Stewart’s former UW Huskies teammate Jaden McDaniels is also projected as a first-round NBA draft pick.

Stewart became the 16th UW player taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

The others include: Matisse Thybulle (20th, 2019), Markelle Fultz (1st, 2017), Marquese Chriss (8th, 2016), Dejounte Murray (29th, 2016), C.J Wilcox (28th, 2014), Terrence Ross (8th, 2012), Tony Wroten Jr. (25th, 2012), Quincy Pondexter (26th, 2010), Spencer Hawes (10th, 2007), Brandon Roy (6th, 2006), Nate Robinson (21st, 2005), Christian Welp (16th, 1987), Detlef Schrempf (8th, 1985), Bob Houbregs (3rd, 1953) and Jack Nichols (12th, 1948).