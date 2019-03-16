LAS VEGAS — The Huskies knew points would be hard to find against a red-hot Oregon team that had allowed an average of 55.1 points during their seven-game winning streak.

In the last encounter, Washington mustered just 47 points against Oregon during a loss in the regular-season finale a week ago.

Saturday night, the top-seeded Huskies ran into an Oregon road block that ended their pursuit of adding the Pac-12 tournament title to their regular-season championship.

Washington’s 68-48 defeat in the title game looked eerily similar to many of their encounters with the sixth-seeded Ducks.

Oregon forwards Kenny Wooten, Francis Okoro and Louis King built an impenetrable fence around the rim that short-circuited UW’s offense.

The Huskies had few good scoring options against the Pac-12’s top scoring defense.

Jaylen Nowell, the conference’s player of the year, finished with eight points on 2-for-7 shooting, picking up his fourth foul midway through the second half.

And he was Washington’s scoring leader.

It was that type of night for the Huskies who staggered in the second half and lost their third game in seven outings.

Despite playing their fourth game in as many days, the Ducks were a 1½-point favorite, which might have been an acknowledgment of their seven-game winning streak.

The Ducks might have played an extra game, but they had the fresher legs in a first half in which neither team led by more than five points.

Oregon was ahead for more than 11 minutes and took a 28-26 lead into halftime.

The Huskies lost control of the game when the Ducks went on a 20-7 run to start the second half to go ahead 48-33 with 8:32 left.

During the spurt, UW was 3 of 16 from the field and 1 of 6 on three-pointers.

The entire second half felt like a long continuous sprint for Oregon, which at one point outscored Washington 30-11.

Payton Pritchard, who won the award for most outstanding player of the tournament, finished with a game-high 20 points.

The Oregon junior guard flushed a breakaway dunk in the final minutes to deliver one last blow against a UW team that conceded the defeat and had many starters on the bench.

Louis King added 15 points and Paul White 14 for Oregon (23-12), which will receive the automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, Washington (26-8) is expected to earn at-large berth to the Big Dance. Whether the Pac-12 gets a third bid — Arizona State — is to be decided Sunday.

