The Huskies will host highly touted 2020 basketball prospect Cade Cunningham on Oct. 20, which is the same weekend Washington’s 13th-ranked football team faces No. 11 Oregon at Husky Stadium.

The 6-foot-7 point guard from Arlington, Texas plays at prep powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy and is ranked No. 2 nationally by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports.

The Huskies will get a chance to make a closing recruiting argument with the Cunningham, who is scheduled to take his first trip on Saturday to Oklahoma State, where his brother Cannen is an assistant.

Cunningham also has plans to visit North Carolina on Sept. 27, Florida on Oct. 5 and Kentucky on Oct. 13.

The five-star prospect is the highest-ranked recruit among Washington’s 2020 targets.

The Huskies are also pursuing Las Vegas four-star shooting guard Noah Taitz, who ranks No. 91 nationally on ESPN’s top-100 list. The 6-3 guard includes USC, Stanford, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State and BYU among his final six choices.