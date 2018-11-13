The Huskies pulled off a big win on the heels of a tough loss, but they've got to fix what's looking like a pattern of lagging in the first half.

Three takeaways from the Huskies’ 66-63 win over San Diego on Monday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies showed grit and determination

Washington was playing its third game in six days, with a trip to Auburn, Ga., in the middle. This was a good, solid San Diego team that the Huskies were facing, so it is no surprise this was not an easy win. The game was there for the taking in the final minutes, and it was the Huskies who prevailed by playing great defense.

These are the types of tough games that good teams win, especially coming after such a resounding defeat (an 88-66 loss at Auburn), and the Huskies were able to do that. They will undoubtedly be in many more close games this season, and doing what it takes to win them is what separates very good teams from the rest.

Sophomores Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright can play important roles off the bench

The Huskies used just three players off the bench, and two of them — Carter and Wright — played key roles in the win. Carter, a very athletic 6-foot-6 forward, gave UW a great spark in the first half, scoring nine of his 11 points. Wright, a 6-foot-9 forward who coach Mike Hopkins said might be the team’s best all-around player, had nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. His two free throws with 3:08 left gave UW the lead for good.

Carter is averaging 10.3 points, more than double last year’s 5.1 average.

Wright, who averaged 2.4 points per game last season, seems primed to take a big step forward this year. He played 29 minutes Monday, and even showed he can shoot from long range, making one of two three-point attempts.

The Huskies need to play better in the first half

Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell didn’t seem too concerned about the team’s troubles in the first half, saying the season is just three games old. But the Huskies have trailed at halftime in each of those games, and were also trailing at halftime in the exhibition game against Seattle Pacific.

Washington has rallied to win all but one of those games, but it can’t sustain that long term. If the Huskies are going to contend in the Pac-12, they must perform better in the first half.