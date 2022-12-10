SPOKANE – Another lopsided loss to Gonzaga sparked more consternation for the Washington men’s basketball team and growing concerns that this season is slipping into mediocrity after a promising start.

Shortly after his Huskies were clobbered 77-60, coach Mike Hopkins had difficulties finding many positives from a miserable night at McCarthey Athletic Center and wanted to move past their latest setback as quickly as possible.

“Live and learn,” he said. “Move forward.”

Here are three takeaways from UW’s seventh straight loss to the Zags.

Unlocking Meah is a priority

After 10 games, the Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12) are still discovering what they have in Braxton Meah, who just might be the key to the season.

The 7-foot-1 and 250-pound center played sparingly the past two years at Fresno State and he’s admittedly adjusting to an expanded role in which he’s averaging career highs in points (8.7), rebounds (5.8), blocks (1.2) and minutes (20.1).

According to advanced metrics, Meah is Washington’s most important offensive contributor, ranking third in the Pac-12 and 68th nationally in KenPom’s offensive rating.

More to the point, Meah’s 71.1% field goal shooting percentage says he should be attempting more than his 5.0 shots per game and become a greater offensive priority.

“Braxton is really good,” guard PJ Fuller II said. “He’s one of the best bigs in the Pac-12 for sure and in the country. Just get him the ball in his spots. When he’s in the block, get him the ball. And he’s so big and skilled that nobody can really guard him down there. When he sets a screen and he’s rolling, that lob is pretty much there and nobody can jump with him.”

Without backup center Franck Kepnang, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Huskies are overly reliant on Meah to consistently produce at both ends of the floor, which became painfully obvious against Gonzaga.

Aside from a two-minute burst when he scored on three straight possessions, Meah was virtually absent Friday night after collecting two early fouls and tallying just six points and one rebound in 16 minutes.

It was a stark decline from his two previous outings, a pair of UW wins in which he averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and 27.5 minutes.

“We have to figure out a way to keep Braxton on the court,” Hopkins said.

Washington isn’t winning any shootouts

The Husky defense is pretty good, but it needs to be great to offset a limited offense that struggles to produce points against evenly matched opponents.

In four games against Saint Mary’s, Colorado, Oregon State and Fresno State, Washington averaged 67 points while allowing 62.5.

UW’s pathway to success this year figures to be a race to 70 points, which is in keeping with their trend since Hopkins’ arrival. His teams are 66-22 (.075) when holding opponents to fewer than 70 points and 26-56 (.032) when allowing 70 or more.

When will UW beat a ranked team?

There was a lot of talk about streaks on Friday. Gonzaga won its seventh straight game against Washington while capturing its 70th consecutive home victory at the Kennel.

But another unseemly streak grew for UW.

The Huskies have lost 11 in a row against ranked teams and they’re 5-16 in those games under Hopkins. In fairness to Hopkins, UW has struggled against elite opponents for more than a decade and had a nine-game losing streak against ranked teams before his arrival in 2017.

Still, there was a time not so long ago when Washington posted a 13-5 record against ranked teams over two seasons (2004-06).

Currently, there are five ranked games on the Huskies’ schedule, and they’ll need 2-3 upset wins to spark any realistic hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Following its second straight road loss, Washington fell to 108th in the NET and remained at No. 95 in the KenPom rankings.