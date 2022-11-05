THREE QUESTIONS FACING THE HUSKIES

Can Jamal Bey and Cole Bajema make enough 3s? One game is a tiny sample size, but Keion Brooks Jr. looked awfully comfortably while scoring 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and canning an array of mid-range jumpers and low-post shots in UW’s exhibition. Seemingly, the Huskies have found someone to carry the scoring load, but it remains to be seen if Washington can surround Brooks with enough shooters to spread the defense thin and create room in the middle for him to operate. Statistically, Cole Bajema and Jamal Bey are UW’s best perimeter threats considering they’ve shot 36.1% and 35.1% respectively in their career. However, both have struggled with consistency and confidence, which has sabotaged their progress.

Will Noah Williams pan out at PG? Without a true pass-first point guard on the roster, the Huskies are relying on Noah Williams to run the offense. It’s a bit of a gamble considering the 6-foot-5 senior had been a defensive-minded combo guard during his first two seasons at Washington State before the Cougars moved him off the ball last season. Williams displayed solid decision-making acumen during UW’s exhibition while compiling 10 assists. However, he also had four turnovers.

Zone or man? Looking back at last year’s season preview, we posed a similar question about UW’s defense, which really hasn’t been menacing since the 2019-20 season. Back then, Hopkins planned to diversify the defensive schemes and de-emphasize his beloved 2-3 zone in favor of a man-to-man scheme. At least that’s wat UW did in last year’s 83-50 exhibition win over Division II Central Washington and that’s what they did again Tuesday during a 95-64 victory against Division II Alaska-Fairbanks. However, last year the Huskies ranked 11th in points allowed (72.3) and opponent’s field goal percentage (33.5%) while switching between zone and man. Hopkins hinted UW’s main defense will feature a full-court press and man-to-man, which would seem to suit the seven newcomers he’s assembled.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

Dec. 9 at Gonzaga: It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but the Huskies could probably lose every other game by 20 points and still have a successful season if they can end their 16-year curse and beat Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have beaten the Huskies in six straight games since 2006 and have claimed 13 of the past 14 matchups in the lopsided cross-state series. The Zags are ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press preseason poll.

Dec. 21 vs. Auburn: These games are rare. It’s been nine years since a Power Six school has played at Alaska Airlines Arena and it’s just UW’s second meeting with Auburn, which won 88-66 in 2018. Four years later, the Huskies get a chance to extract revenge against the 15th-ranked Tigers.

Nov. 24 at Wooden Legacy: We’re going to fudge a little here. The Huskies play two games at Wooden Legacy starting with Fresno State on Nov. 23. If they beat the Bulldogs — and that’s far from a guarantee considering Fresno State returns four starters from a 23-win team — then UW potentially plays WAC powerhouse St. Mary’s on Thanksgiving. The Huskies regularly trounced the Gaels in the 1980s and ‘90s, but SMU has surpassed UW on the West Coast hierarchy thanks to three NCAA tournament appearances in the past six years.

Advertising

2022-23 UW men’s basketball roster

Coach: Mike Hopkins, sixth year

UW record: 85-75, 45-39 Pac-12

2020-21: 17-15 overall, 11-9 Pac-12 (t-5th)

Returners: 6

Newcomers: 7 (4 transfers, 3 freshmen)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG*

G Noah Williams 6-5 195 Sr. 9.5 3.1 2.2

G Cole Bajema 6-7 190 Sr. 5.4 1.9 0.5

G Jamal Bey 6-6 210 Gr. 9.4 4.1 0.9

F Keion Brooks Jr. 6-7 210 Sr. 10.8 4.4 1.0

C Franck Kepnang 6-11 250 Sr. 4.7 3.1 0.1

KEY RESERVES

G PJ Fuller 6-4 175 Sr. 7.4 1.9 1.1

C Braxton Meah 7-1 250 Jr. 2.2 2.2 0.1

G Keyon Menifield 6-1 170 Fr. — — —

DEEP BENCH

F Langston Wilson 6-9 215 Sr. 2.6 2.6 0.1

F Jackson Grant 6-10 205 So. 1.1 1.5 0.1

F Tyler Lindhardt 6-7 210 Fr. — — —

G Koren Johnson 6-2 175 Fr. — — —

F Samuel Ariyibi 6-8 190 So. 0.8 0.0 0.0

Bold: Returning starter

*2021-22 NCAA stats