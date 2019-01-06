Almost everything went right for the Huskies in their Pac-12 opener. They got big scoring nights from David Crisp (23 points) and Jaylen Nowell (20) while holding the Cougars to a season-low points.

The Huskies started fast and finished strong in their 85-67 win over Washington State on Saturday night.

Washington improved to 10-4 and 1-0 Pac-12.

Here are three impressions from the conference home opener.

Can UW’s offense perform like this on the road?

In many aspects, the Huskies had their best offensive performance of the season. They entered the game last in the Pac-12 in scoring and finished with 85 points – one shy of their season best. They shot 56.6 percent from the field (30 of 53) and 55.0 percent (11 of 20) on three-pointers, which were both a season highs in shooting percentages. And they had 17 assists, which was also the most this season. Washington scored 43 points in the first half and 42 in the second. UW committed just 11 turnovers, its fifth fewest of the season. The Huskies outscored the Cougars in points in the paint (34-12), fast break points (14-7) and points off of turnovers (20-12). Of course it must be noted Washington State has the worst scoring defense in the Pac-12 that allows 76.7 points per game. And the Cougars were without their best player Robert Franks, who sat out due to a hip injury.

Huskies finish strong again

Coach Mike Hopkins finally got the fast start that he wanted as the Huskies raced ahead to a couple of big leads in the first half and went into halftime up 43-38. But once again, the proved closed with a flurry of points and a suffocating defense. UW has outscored opponents in the second half in 10 games and Saturday night was more of the same. The Huskies outpaced the Cougars 42-29 after the break. It’s the sixth straight game Washington has been the better team in the second half. Whatever halftime adjustments Hopkins and Co. are making is working for the moment. UW’s 2-3 zone tightens (or expands if needed) and opponents are unable to score as easily as they did in the first half.

Nahziah Carter is on the rise

It was easy to overlook Carter on a night when David Crisp scored a season-high 23 points, Jaylen Nowell had all-around brilliant with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Matisse Thybulle was simply perfect while connecting on 4-for-4 field goals, 3-for-3 three-pointers and 6-for-6 free throws for 17 points, four blocks, four rebounds and two steals. But Carter had the highest plus/minus on the team at plus-25 in 24 minutes. The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward is kinetic energy. He makes things happen. He flies all over the court. And he’s not as reckless as he was last year. Carter entered the game with three straight double-digit scoring performances – the longest in his short career. He finished with just nine points in what might have been his best game of the season. Carter made 4 of 7 shots. He had eight rebounds, including a game-high tying two on the offensive glass. Normally, Carter is a 1-on-1 player but he tallied a personal-best four assists. And he committed just one turnover on a questionable offensive foul. The only blemish on the night was a missed open three-pointer, which proves to be a struggle considering he’s 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) this season.