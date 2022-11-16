Somewhere beneath a bountiful bouquet of dangling dreadlocks is a joyous and effervescent smile that never seems to leave Keyon Menifield Jr.’s face no matter what’s happening around him.

“I just like to have fun out there,” he said.

But there’s more to it than that.

“If you know Keyon, then you know he smiles all the time,” said Menifield’s mother Shamere Lundy during a phone interview Wednesday. “It’s what he does. It’s his goofiness. He smiles all the time. Him and his brother are so different. Keyon is always smiling, grinning and laughing. It makes you love him.”

Twenty years after diminutive dynamo Nate Robinson helped revive the Washington men’s basketball team and 14 years since Isaiah Thomas carried UW to prominence, another pint-sized point guard appears poised to become a Husky fan favorite following last week’s scintillating start.

But let’s back up a little bit.

Before Menifield scored 21 points in his first collegiate start and his virtuoso 26-point explosion on Monday, Mike Hopkins made a prediction at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco last month.

“You guys are going to love Keyon,” the UW coach said. “I don’t want to say too much because we’ve only been at it for a little bit, but the kid can flat-out play.”

If by “flat-out play” Hopkins meant score in bunches on a variety of dribble-drive layups, floaters, mid-range jumpers and three-pointers, then yeah, the kid can flat-out play.

The college basketball season is less than two weeks old and hyperbole is common this time of year, but Menifield has been one of the league’s breakout stars and is making an early bid for the conference’s Freshman of the Year award.

Heading into Thursday’s 8 p.m. nonconference game against Cal Baptist, he ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring with 18.3 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field, 66.7% on three-pointers and 90% on free throws.

“It’s hard not to be impressed,” said former Husky guard and UW radio analyst Jason Hamilton said. “Before games started and watching him practice, you could just see he has a great feel for the game and certainly has a great feel to score.

The story of the rising sports star is a timeless tale that captivates die-hard followers and delights newfound fans who might someday say, “I was there at the beginning.”

No Husky had a better collegiate debut than Jaylen Nowell who scored 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting in the 2017-18 season opener.

A year earlier, Markelle Fultz launched an incredible one-year Husky career with 30 and 35 points, respectively in his first two games

In 2008, Thomas scored in double-figures during his first 14 starts while Robinson immediately displayed greatness as a freshman during the 2002-03 season as a two-way standout, who also starred in football.

Hindsight allows us to connect the dots between the milestones of their brilliant collegiate careers and fondly remember the road that led each of them to the NBA.

Who’s to say if Menifield will follow in their footsteps, but what a start.

And perhaps the most intriguing part of Menifield’s story is his uncanny ability to make a big impact despite the 19-year-old true freshman being listed at 6 feet 1 and 170 pounds.

Admittedly, Menifield, who UW teammates nicknamed ‘Mini-Man,’ arrived on campus this summer weighing 135 pounds, and he’s now up to 148. His goal is 160.

“He’s been small all his life,” Lundy said. “As he got older, he got the hair so then he was the skinny guy with all the hair. … Everybody tried to make him eat potatoes. He was so mad at me one time, I even tried to make him take those Ensure drinks, but that didn’t work … We tried to fatten him up all the time.

“When people would say he’s so skinny, then they would see him play and be amazed at how he was so little and could move being as skinny as he is.”

Mike Williams, the boys’ basketball coach at Beecher High in Flint, Mich., believes Menifield’s size turned off many college recruiters.

“I had him on varsity as a freshman and he was 5-foot-2,” Williams said. “His uniform was way too big for him. We had just won three straight state titles and everybody looked at me and said ‘Coach, what in the hell are you doing?’ I said just wait and see. He might turn out to be one of — if not — the best players to come out of this area.

“I just truly believe that a lot of people looked at him and said he doesn’t pass the eye test. They never looked at his actual skill level and his basketball IQ.”

Williams wanted Menifield to play closer to home, but despite his prodding the in-state schools passed on the Michigan state 3A player of the year who averaged 26 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.6 steals as a senior and led Beecher to a state title in 2021.

“I literally went to every coach in this area and let them know he don’t even need a scholarship. Just bring him in,” Williams said. “I told them ‘Don’t let this kid get out of the state of Michigan because it’s going to look bad that you guys got a kid 45 minutes away that I’m telling you is a pro.’

Last summer, Menifield reclassified to 2022, enrolled at Phoenix Prep before a breakout performance at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League where he notched a tournament-high 56 points in a game and led the league with a 22.6 scoring average.

Still, Washington was the only Power 5 school to extend the three-star prospect a scholarship.

“Some guys slip through the cracks,” said Hopkins who spent 22 years as a Syracuse assistant. “Thank God I got a great staff who identified and watched and connected. And thank the Lord that there’s a lot of schools out there that didn’t see it.”

If not for injuries that have sidelined senior point guard Noah Williams and senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., Menified-mania may not be sweeping Montlake.

Hopkins is hesitant to predict who will start once everyone is healthy, other than to say: “We’re going to play the best guys that it takes to win.”

He also added: “It’s going to be hard to keep (Menifield) off the court.”

When asked about his expanding role, Menifield said: “I believe I can be whatever coach wants me to be. If he wants me to be point guard, shooting guard, facilitate or score. Whatever he wants me to be, I’ll be.”

Menifield dedicated his previous performance to his mother, who turned 40 Monday. Lundy watches every Husky game and worries about him being so far away from home.

“I always tell him to stay humble no matter what because nobody wants to be around people with an attitude,” Lundy said. “I tell him it might be a 100 people clapping and cheering for you and cheering, but there’s probably 200 saying ‘He ain’t that good.’ But don’t let them get to you. You don’t have to indulge in that because your attitude is everything.

“Let people talk, but stay humble. If anybody is saying anything, let them say it. Then when you get on the court, sometimes you have to make people believers. He’s done that all his life because he’s so little.”