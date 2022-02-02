If I had to guess, most of the focus from Huskies fans this week will center around their football team’s recruiting class.

The die-hards want to know what kind of hand they’ve been dealt talent-wise — and if new coach Kalen DeBoer can turn this program around.

But despite an eventful signing day Wednesday, the more compelling turnaround — the one happening in real time — is on the basketball court. Washington men’s basketball is the surprise — if not the shocker — of the Pac-12.

Just consider the state of this program three months ago. UW was coming off a 4-16 conference record in 2020-21, good for an 11th-place finish. Preceding that was a 5-13 conference record in 2019-20, good for a 12th-place finish.

Not since Bob Bender’s final years in the early 2000s had the Huskies played so poorly in consecutive seasons. How could current coach Mike Hopkins possibly survive?

It’s not like they couldn’t land big-name recruits. Two years ago, Isaiah Stewart and Jayden McDaniels headlined their incoming class. Both were deemed top-10 national prospects. Both were picked in the first round of the NBA draft the next year. Yet neither could do anything to lift the Huskies to prosperity. It was an astonishing nosedive for Hopkins, who won Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first two seasons at Washington, won an NCAA tournament game and nabbed a set-for-life contract extension.

Advertising

Was this a swing and miss by athletic director Jen Cohen? Sure seemed that way when the 2021-22 season began. Not just because the media picked the Huskies to finish 11th in the Pac-12 — with one tweeter, as Hopkins has noted, saying they should finish 13th. But also because UW started the season losing to non-Power Five schools such as Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Nevada and Winthrop.

The back-to-back scheduled games in December against UCLA and Gonzaga — which began the season ranked second and first, respectively, by The Associated Press — looked like it would be the pair of haymakers that left UW figuratively unconscious.

Then, a reprieve. Certainly not the kind of reprieve anyone hopes for, as COVID-19 protocols canceled the Zags game and postponed the matchup with the Bruins. But once the Huskies (11-8, 6-3) finally started their conference slate, they actually looked decent.

They beat a Stanford team that, four days earlier, had knocked off then-fifth-ranked USC. They’ve gotten two wins over Utah, one against Colorado, another against Cal and one more vs. Oregon State.

That said, there’s a reason the adjective above was decent as opposed to good: Utah, Cal and Oregon State have the three worst conference records, and in addition to losing by 16 vs. Arizona, Washington trailed Oregon 48-13 at one point in a loss 10 days ago.

But there have been promising signs. Well, at least one sign: The Huskies found a star in senior guard Terrell Brown Jr. The Garfield High School product and Arizona transfer leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points per game. His combined 56 points vs. Utah and Colorado last week earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week, and, more than anything, he has become reliable whenever the Huskies are desperate for a bucket. A player like that was glaringly absent from last season’s roster.

Advertising

On the team-stats front? That’s where things get a bit dicey. Though the Huskies are sixth in the Pac-12 in points per game (69.5), they are 11th in points allowed (71.5). They are also 11th in rebounds per game, 11th in three-point percentage and 11th in field-goal percentage. Tough to win if you can’t shoot from deep. Even tougher if you can’t grab rebounds, either. And yet, somehow, they still have of a shot at the NCAA tournament.

I feel these next two games — Thursday at Cal and Sunday at Stanford — are make-or-break for Hopkins getting another year and the Huskies keeping their postseason hopes alive.

After that UW has games vs. UCLA (No. 3 in the country, Arizona (No. 7), USC (No. 19) and Oregon — the team that gave UW its harshest drubbing of the season.

Sweep these next two, and they’re 8-3 in the Pac-12 with games against Arizona State and Washington State — both of which have worse conference records than UW. Suddenly Las Vegas, where the Pac-12 tournament will be played, could get very interesting.

This seemed like another season in which the Huskies would fall flat. This seemed like the year that was going to lead to Hopkins’ departure.

Not yet, folks. This team is a long way from dead.