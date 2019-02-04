Jaylen Nowell is on pace to win Pac-12 Player of the Year, Mike Hopkins is a shoo-in for Coach of the Year and Matisse Thybulle's lock-down defense should make him a lock for Defensive Player of the Year. Here's a look at the awards race at the midway point of conference play.

Barring a historical collapse during the second half of the Pac-12 season, Washington has already wrapped up the conference regular-season title at the midpoint of the league season.

Since the conference expanded to an 18-game league schedule in 1978-89, the Huskies (18-4) are one of four teams to have a three-game lead with a 9-0 start. The previous three teams (Stanford in 2003-04, Arizona in 1992-93 and Arizona in 1987-88) finished 17-1 and won the regular-season title by at least five games.

Similar to the conference title race, Washington has seemingly removed any suspense from the Pac-12 awards chase.

It would take an epic pratfall for UW not to claim most of the top honors in the league.

If the votes were taken today, here’s a look at how things would turn out.

MVP

The contenders: Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle is perhaps the Pac-12 most complete player who is the only one that ranks among the top eight in points (20.8 – 2nd), steals (1.6 – 3rd), rebounds (7.3 – 7th) and assists (4.1 – 8th).

USC’s Nick Rakocevic has won two Pac-12 player of the week awards. Arizona State has two candidates in Remy Martin and Zylan Cheatham, the only player in the conference averaging a double double (11.8 points and 10.9 rebounds).

The winner: UW sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell gets the nod considering he’s the leading scorer (16.6 points per game) on the league’s best team. He’s also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 45.1 percent on three-pointers.

Defensive player of the year:

The contenders: Oregon State’s Kylor Kelley ranks second nationally with a 3.7 block shots per game. Cheatham, who has averaged 18.7 rebounds in the past three games, may draw a few votes if he continues to clean the glass the way he has recently.

The winner: It’s Matisse Thybulle, again. The UW guard is poised to become the league’s second back-to-back winner in this category following Oregon State’s Gary Payton II. Thybulle ranks first in the nation with 71 steals and his 46 blocks are second in the Pac-12. He wins because he’s he most disruptive player on the league’s best defense that allows 64.2 points per game.

Freshman of the Year

The contender: Washington State’s C.J. Elleby is scoring a lot of points (15.6 per game) on a team that’s 8-14 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12.

The winner: Luguentz Dort seemingly came out of nowhere (he’s from Montreal, Canada) to lead Arizona State with a 16.0 scoring average.

Most Improved Player of the Year

The contender: Stanford’s KZ Okpala averaged 10.0 points last season and he’s up to 18.1 this season, which ranks third in the Pac-12.

The winner: Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph leads Arizona with a 15.0 scoring average, which is an 11.3 points increase from last season.

Sixth Man of the Year

The contender: In Pac-12 games, UW’s Nahziah Carter is second among players who have not started in scoring at 9.3 points per game.

The winner: Utah’s Donnie Tillman is first among league reserves with a 12.0 scoring average in Pac-12 games. He also ranks third among all players with a 48.7 three-point percentage in league games.

Coach of the Year

The contender: Oregon State was picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll and Wayne Tinkle has the Beavers tied for second in the league. ASU’s Bobby Hurley deserves consideration for reviving a downtrodden program that’s become one of the most difficult places to play in the league.

The winner: It’s obvious that UW’s Mike Hopkins is a shoo-in if the Huskies maintain their torrid pace.