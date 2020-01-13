The Washington men’s basketball team began the season with sky-high expectations and spent the first two months of the season ranked in the AP Top-25.

But the turn of the decade has not been kind to the Huskies, who have started the Pac-12 season 1-3, with all three losses coming by a combined 12 points. UW also loses its starting point guard for much of the season, as sophomore Quade Green will miss winter quarter after being ruled academically ineligible.

So here we are. UW is 11-6 on the season and tied with WSU for last place in the Pac-12 with a 1-3 conference record. We know you have questions about the team, where UW goes from here and if they still have a shot at the NCAA tournament. Submit your question for UW hoops expert and beat reporter Percy Allen, and he’ll answer in a weekly mailbag.