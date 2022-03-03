This is what Mike Hopkins had in mind a few days ago when he said there’s still enough time for the Washington men’s basketball team to get on a roll and reach its potential.

It’s PJ Fuller forcing a turnover, Terrell Brown diving on the court and flipping a no-look pass while on his back to a streaking Emmitt Matthews Jr. for a dunk.

It’s Cole Bajema giving up 60 pounds and six inches to Franck Kepnang and ripping the ball away from the Oregon center to start a UW fast break that ended with Nate Roberts flushing a dunk and flexing to an enthusiastic crowd of 8,922 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

And it’s Brown, who was serenaded with M-V-P chants from the UW student section Dawg Pack, orchestrating like a midcourt maestro and dropping high-arching daggers in traffic.

For one night, the Huskies put it all together and delivered their finest performance of the season while upsetting Oregon 78-67 to snap a six-game losing streak against their Northwest rival.

The victory lifts Washington to 15-14 overall and 10-9 in the Pac-12 while simultaneously dealing the Ducks (18-12, 11-8) a severe blow in a bid for an NCAA tournament at-large berth.

Brown was spectacular once again and tallied 25 points, which was three better than his Pac-12 leading scoring average.

Unlike so many games this season, Brown received offensive support from Matthews, who also had 25 points.

However, UW’s star was Roberts, who tallied a career-high 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and 16 rebounds before fouling out with 6:09 left.

The last time these teams played, the Ducks led 48-13 at halftime and demolished the Huskies 84-56 five weeks ago at Matthew Knight Arena. The 28-point win was the largest point differential in the series’ 310-game history.

Things were vastly different Thursday night.

Brown scored every point for the Huskies while staking them to an early 8-4 lead but UW shot four straight airballs and the Ducks took a 13-8 lead.

The Huskies were down 17-14 with 9:06 left when Roberts corralled a Bajema miss and flushed a putback dunk that energized the crowd.

Roberts’ basket sparked a 19-6 run in which the Ducks finished the half converting just 3 of their final 13 attempts.

Washington began the second half with an 18-3 run to go up 51-28 with 13:55 left.

When Roberts fouled out, the Huskies relied on a four-guard lineup and fought off a hard charge at the end from Oregon, which pressed full court.

With 1:05 left, Matthews punctuated the victory with a high-flying slam that brought the crowd to its feet one more time.

De’Vion Harmon had 17 points, Quincy Guerrier 16 and Jacob Young 14 for Oregon.

Washington wraps up the regular season on Saturday afternoon against Oregon State.