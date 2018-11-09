UW Huskies' trip home is delayed when their team bus catches fire. The team is stranded on the road after midnight in Alabama waiting for assistance.
A rough night got worse for the Washington men’s basketball team.
Following an 88-66 loss at No. 11 Auburn on Friday, the 25th-ranked Huskies were forced to evacuate their team bus when it blew a tire and caught fire about 15 miles outside of Montgomery, Ala. where the team was scheduled to take a charter flight home to Seattle.
A UW spokesperson said no one was injured.
The team waited on the side of the road at 1:30 a.m. for another bus to take them to the airport. Their flight was originally scheduled to land at 5 a.m.
On his Twitter account senior forward Noah Dickerson wrote: “When thing couldn’t have gotten any worse tonight…. It did lol.”
Dickerson also wrote “everybody’s ok.”
