Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced via Twitter on Sunday he’ll be joining the Washington men’s basketball team via the transfer portal.

Matthews, who was a three-star prospect, originally committed to West Virginia out of Wilson High School in Tacoma. He originally committed to UConn, but he backed out of that commitment when coach Kevin Ollie was fired.

He averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers before entering the transfer portal last month, shortly after the No. 3 seed lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was a starter at West Virginia the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-7 small forward will have two years eligibility remaining. He’s the second in-state player to join the Huskies via the portal this month. Garfield grad Terrell Brown Jr., who also played at Seattle U, transferred from Arizona.

The Huskies have lost six players via the transfer portal following one of the worst seasons in school history at 5-21.