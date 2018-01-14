Alanna Smith had 19 to lead the Cardinal to the 71-45 win. Jenna Moser led the Huskies with 14 points.

STANFORD, Calif. — Alanna Smith scored 19 points with 8-for-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Stanford past Washington for a 71-45 win Sunday.

Brittany McPhee of Mount Rainier High added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington had 11 for Stanford (11-7, 5-1 Pac-12), which got 16 assists on its 25 baskets and controlled the glass 40-23. Kaylee Johnson got 12 of those rebounds for the Cardinal.

Washington hit just 17 of its 58 shots from the field (29 percent) and finished with its fewest points in a game this season.

Early in the first quarter, Amber Melgoza got a layup to give the Huskies their only lead of the game, 6-4, but Stanford quickly took it back. Johnson hit a jumper to tie it up and spark a quick 7-0 burst and the Cardinal led the rest of the way.

A pair of free throws from McPhee in the third quarter followed by Carrington’s three-pointer pushed Stanford’s advantage to 40-27 and the margin stayed in double figures.

Jenna Moser led Washington (6-11, 0-6) with 14 points and Hannah Johnson scored 10.

UW plays at Washington State on Wednesday night.