Chang, who moved to Seattle over the summer, didn't give a reason for decommitting and said he's reopening his commitment.
Ed Chang, a small forward from Papillion, Neb., announced on Twitter Thursday he’s decommitting from the Washington basketball team.
Chang, who is a 6-foot-7, three-star recruit, is listed as the No. 282 player in the nation for the Class of 2018 and No. 65 at small forward according to 247sports.com.
He did not give a reason for decommitting nor did he announce he was committing to a new school, only saying he was re-opening his recruitment.
Chang moved to Seattle over the summer and said he intended to play at Garfield. Chang was never declared eligible to play for the Bulldogs.
