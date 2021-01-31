The Washington women’s basketball team dropped its sixth straight game, a 74-48 defeat to No. 6 Stanford on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was the Huskies’ 10th consecutive loss to the Cardinal — a four-year streak that began on Jan. 29, 2017.

In their first meeting on Dec. 6, the Cardinal handed the Huskies their worst loss of the season — an 83-50 defeat in Las Vegas.

The Huskies were severely short-handed in the rematch and played without three starters including leading scorer Tameiya Sadler, Khayla Rooks and Jayda Noble.

Sadler missed the game due to lingering back issues while Rooks and Noble watched from the sidelines due to undisclosed injuries.

Washington began the game with a makeshift lineup that included centers Quay Miller and Darcy Rees against Stanford’s four-guard lineup that included Spokane native Lexi Hull.

During the first quarter, the Huskies rolled out units that included freshman walk-on Carol Chikusa, who made her collegiate debut, freshman guard Jess Finney, who played her fourth UW game, and freshman guard AJ Martineau, who had tallied just 13 minutes before Sunday.

It took the Huskies awhile to get adjusted to so many new faces in so many new roles, while the Cardinal rolled to a big lead and never looked back.

Anna Wilson, the younger sister of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, collected a steal and raced the other end for a layup that put Stanford up 17-7 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

At the end of the period, Washington trailed 28-9 and finished with more turnovers (eight) than field goals (seven).

From there, the Huskies regrouped thanks in large part to Quay Miller (14 points and five rebounds) and played the Cardinal to a virtual standstill until the fourth quarter.

Stanford, which led 41-19 at halftime, outscored Washington 33-27 during the second and third quarters.

Still, the Huskies never got closer than 18 points in the second half and was down by as many as 31.

Hannah Jump finished with a game-high 15 points while Lexie Hull, Kiana Williams and Haley Jones each had 12 for Stanford (15-2, 12-2).