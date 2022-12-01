CORVALLIS, Ore. — The injuries are mounting for the Washington men’s basketball team and threatening to spoil their promising start.

The Huskies began Thursday night’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon State without starting center Braxton Meah, who had a walking boot on his left foot because of an apparent injury this week in practice.

Midway in the second half, UW lost center Franck Kepnang who crumpled to the Gill Coliseum floor and writhed in pain while clutching his left knee along the baseline.

Without their shot-swatting big men and still missing senior point guard Noah Williams, who suffered a leg injury in the season opener, the Huskies’ attempt to erase an 18-point deficit fell short in the final seconds during a 66-65 defeat that snapped their three-game winning streak.

Washington (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12) finished the game with eight healthy scholarship players and it’s uncertain if Kepnang, Meah and Brooks will be available for Sunday’s Pac-12 home opener against Colorado.

In the final minutes Thursday, UW coach Mike Hopkins was forced to rely on a four-guard lineup including PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema, Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson with forward Keion Brooks Jr. in the post.

The small-ball tactic might have resulted in an improbable win if not a horrendous start that was too much for the Huskies overcome.

Inexplicably and without warning, Washington’s offense stopped working six minutes into the game.

In hindsight, the Huskies’ nearly eight-minute scoring drought might have been predicted considering they entered Thursday night ranked 337th among Division I teams in assists per game (9.6), tied for 221st in scoring (70.4 points) and 198th in field goal percentage (44.3%).

Washington led 9-6 when Oregon State used an 21-0 run to take control of the game and go up 27-9 with 7:31 left in the first half.

Two possessions later, Fuller swiped a steal and tossed to Brooks for a fast break dunk that finally ended UW’s 7:45-minute scoring drought, which included 12 empty possessions that consisted of eight missed shots and four turnovers.

Brooks followed with another highflying jam and Menifield canned a pair of three-pointers, including a fortunate 24-footer that banked in the rim, to reignite Washington’s offense.

However, the Huskies couldn’t slow down Oregon State, which led 38-26 at halftime.

Washington was lucky to be down 12 points at the break in light of their 37.5% shooting, including 3 of 14 on three-pointers while Oregon State converted 51.9% of their field goal attempts.

The Huskies recovered in the second half and Kepnang flushed a dunk that cut UW’s deficit to 44-41 with 13:51 left.

Trailing 48-42 with 11:03 left, Kepnang fell awkwardly and remained on the floor for several minutes. The entire UW team circled him as he limped off the court and didn’t return.

Down 53-42, the Huskies got desperate and used a small lineup to increase the tempo, force turnovers and regain control.

Johnson put UW up 62-61 with 2:21 left and the Huskies had a 64-61 lead with 40 seconds on the clock.

Dexter Akanno converted a three-point play that put Oregon State up

66-65 and Brooks (21 points and seven rebounds) missed a three-pointer as time expired.

