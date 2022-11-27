Will this be the year?

The year when the Seattle University men’s basketball team breaks its long drought against Washington, having not beaten the Huskies since 1978?

We’ll find out Monday night when Washington hosts Seattle University at Alaska Airlines Arena in the annual matchup between the city’s two Division I teams.

It won’t be easy for the Redhawks (5-0) against a Washington team coming off back-back wins to take the Wooden Legacy.

The stakes are high for Seattle U, which knows that a win over the Huskies (5-1) would get the area’s attention. It is something the program has coveted since returning to Division I in 2008.

“There is always something special about playing the Huskies, for sure,” Seattle U coach Chris Victor said. “It definitely has a unique aspect to it, being the Seattle rivalry, and it has been awhile since Seattle U has won this game.”

Indeed.

“People are excited about the game and looking forward to it,” Victor said. “It would mean a lot to our university to win the game, and I’m sure a lot of our alumni would be excited about it. … It’s definitely something that would be special for our university, there is no doubt about it.”

Advertising

A Seattle U victory would also get the area’s attention as a whole and would boost the rivalry in general. Washington leads the series 34-4, but the games in the 1970s were highly competitive and big events in the city.

“It would put more eyes on our program,” Victor said of a Seattle U win. “Beating UW, a Pac-12 opponent, on the road, would be a big win for our program. I think it would give us some more notoriety around the city.”

Victor believes he has a team that can end the drought. After winning a share of the Western Athletic Conference title last season, Seattle U has won each of its games by at least 12 points.

“I think we can go in there and win,” Victor said. “We’re excited about where we are as a team and hopefully we can get a couple of guys healthy and [they can] return for the game. We’ll be going in their Monday night competing to win.”

It certainly would help Seattle U if fifth-year senior guard/forward Riley Grisgby, a preseason all-Western Athletic Conference selection, can return from a bout of plantar fasciitis. Victor said a few days ago that “it was up in the air” if Grigsby would play.

The Huskies have also dealt with injuries early in the season. And Seattle U knows that a WAC team can win at Washington after Cal Baptist defeated the Huskies 73-64 on Nov. 17.

Advertising

“It just shows that Cal Baptist is a good team,” Victor said.

Seattle U has been led by junior guard Cameron Tyson, the former Bothell High star who leads the nation in scoring at 28.3 points per game.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins told reporters Thursday — following the Huskies’ win over St. Mary’s in the Wooden Legacy title game — that we “obviously respect [Seattle U].”

“Cameron Tyson is as good as any guard in the country, and they run a great offense,” Hopkins said. “They are tough, it’s a great game and both teams take a lot of pride in it. It represents the state of Washington in basketball.

“It’s always one of those games where you’ve got to have great awareness, and you’ve got to play your best to hopefully put yourself in a position to win.”

The Redhawks proved they are not a one-mean team in an 80-68 win at Portland. Seattle U outscored the Pilots 44-26 in the second half, even though Tyson had just five of his 18 points in that half.

Advertising

“It was a team win and we had different guys step up,” Victor said. “Cam got us off to a great start and then they changed how they were guarding him. We had different guys step up when he wasn’t as a big of a part of the offense as he has been, and that was a huge for us.”

Could Washington overlook a team that it has beaten so regularly? Hopkins didn’t seem too concerned.

We talk to these guys, and it’s about respecting everybody,” Hopkins said. “Anybody can beat you, and that’s the great thing about college basketball. You’ve got to bring it. These games come down to one or two possessions, and you’ve got to be focused.

“When you play a rivalry, usually you’re going to go out and play your best game and your emotions are going to be in it. … But you’ve got to have poise within that emotion and go out and execute.”

Victor said defense and rebounding will be the keys for his team.

“And in the past [against UW], it has been about taking care of the basketball,” Victor said. “Whether they are playing [man-to-man] defense or they are playing zone, us taking care of the ball is going to be important.”

But would that be enough to end the drought?

“It will be a great competition,” Hopkins said. “[Seattle U] has got a great program, they are playing exceptionally well, and they’ve got a great player. They’ve got a good team, but they have a great player within that team. They are playing tough, and we’re going to have execute.”