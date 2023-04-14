Seattle Prep High School standout Christian King signed with the Washington men’s basketball team, the university announced Friday.

The newest Husky seemingly adds depth to a veteran frontcourt led by senior forwards Keion Brooks Jr., UW’s leading scorer last season, and Moses Wood, who transferred from Portland.

King, a 6-foot-7 and 200-pounder, is rated the No. 55 small forward in the nation and the state’s sixth-best prospect by 247Sports. He committed to Washington on Oct. 23 after reportedly declining offers from Seattle University, Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara, Rice and Lehigh.

“My (Sept. 24) visit played a big role in my decision but most of it was the relationship with (assistant Quincy) Pondexter and the coaching staff,” King told 247Sports when he pledged to play at UW. “It felt like home. Even my little brother who’s not being recruited by them thought it was great.”

King is the Huskies’ second incoming freshman and joins four-star recruit Wesley Yates III.

“We are thrilled to add Christian to our program,” coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “He’s a highly skilled player with great size and a high basketball IQ. Christian is one of the top players in the state and understands what it means to represent our program and the University of Washington.”

King’s father, Rich, was selected 14th overall by the Sonics in the 1991 NBA draft and spent four years (1991-95) — his entire NBA career — with Seattle.

Washington has nine players on the 2023-24 roster (Koren Johnson, Braxton Meah, Franck Kepnang, Samuel Ariyibi, Anthony Holland, Brooks, Wood, Yates and King).

The NCAA limit is 13.

The Huskies also lost eight players, including seven who entered the NCAA transfer portal, from last season’s team that finished 16-16 and tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 8-12.