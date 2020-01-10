Washington at California

Time: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Haas Pavilion

TV: Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (11-5, 1-2 Pac-12); Cal (7-8, 1-1)

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Elijah Hardy … 6-2 … So. … 0.9 …. 0.9 … 1.0

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.4 … 5.5 … 1.6 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 4.9 …. 4.3 … 1.9

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.6 …. 6.1 … 2.4

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.5 … 8.8 … 1.9 (blocks)

Cal

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Joel Brown … 6-2 … Fr. … 3.0 … 2.1 … 1.9

G Matt Bradley … 6-4 … So. … 17.7 … 5.1 … 1.7

G Kareem South … 6-3 … Sr. … 10.5 … 2.9 … 1.4

F Grant Anticevich … 6-8 … Jr. … 9.1 … 5.7 … 1.1

F Lars Themann … 7-0 … Fr. … 3.4 … 2.8 … 0.7 (blocks)

Coach: Mark Fox is Cal’s third head coach in as many years who follows Cuonzo Martin and Wyking Jones. Prior to his arrival in Berkley, Calif., Fox spent nine seasons (2009-18) at Georgia where he compiled a 163-133 record and led the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances (2011 and ’15) as well as three trips to the NIT. Fox also compiled a 123-43 record in five seasons at Nevada from 2005-09, a run that included four conference champpionships, three invitations to the NCAA Tournament and two trips to the CBI. The 50-year-old Fox has a 292-184 record. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Washington under Lynn Nance from 1991-93.

Preseason prediction: California was picked 12th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Cal leads 85-81 in a series that began in 1916. Washington has won three of the past four meetings. But the Golden Bears have beaten the Huskies in four of the past five games at Haas Pavilion.

Last meeting: Cal handed No. 25 Washington a stunning 76-73 defeat, which snapped a 16-game losing streak. Despite the loss, the Huskies won the Pac-12 regular-season title that night. David Crisp scored a career-high 32 points, but UW was undone by an uncharacteristic lousy defensive performance that allowed Cal to shoot 55.6 percent from the field.

Previous game: The Golden Bears snapped a four-game losing streak and held off Washington State for a 73-66 win in their Pac-12 home opener Thursday night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Sophomore guard Matt Bradley scored a career-high 26 points Thursday while connecting on 10 of 14 field goals, including 2-of-4 shooting on three-pointers. He also had a personal-best 10 rebounds and four assists to offset five turnovers in 39 minutes. Bradley has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games and ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with a 17.7 points per game. He’s scoring 22.5 points on 55% from the field and 52% from 3-point range in victories, just 14.6 on 36% from the field and 20% on threes in defeats.

— Senior guard Kareem South is a seasoned veteran who spent the previous four years at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi where he averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. South has made an immediate impact at Cal while tallying double-digit scoring performances in nine games. However, he’s shooting just 2 of 13 in the past two games while averaging 4.5 points.

— Junior forward Grant Anticevich is an Australian long-range sniper who is shooting 51.7 percent (18 of 36) on three-pointers, which ranks second in the Pac-12. However, he’s canned more than one three-pointer in just four games this season.

OVERVIEW:

— California is coming off its worst two-year stretch in school history while compiling a 16-47 record, which included a 5-31 Pac-12 record.

— After the coaching change, the Bears lost their top three players. Justice Sueing, Cal’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, transferred to Ohio State; Darius McNeill, who averaged 11.0 points, transferred to SMU, and 7-foot-4 Connor Vanover, left for Arkansas.

— Losing three of its top five scorers dramatically lowered expectations for a team that brought in six new players, including five freshmen.

— Cal ranks 345th nationally (out of 350 teams) in assists per game at 9.1 and 339th in assist-to-turnover ratio at 0.67-to-1.

— Freshman Lars Thiemann is an intriguing 7-foot center from Germany who shoots 52.8 percent from the field.

— Last week, Cal collected a season-high 41 rebounds during a 68-52 loss at Stanford in its Pac-12 opener.

— Cal’s last trip to the NCAA tournament was in 2016.

— The Bears are the lowest-ranked Pac-12 team in the NET rankings at No. 173.