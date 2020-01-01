Washington vs. UCLA

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith and Casey Jacobsen)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (10-3); UCLA (7-6)

Projected starting lineups:

UCLA

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Tyger Campbell … 5-11 … Fr. … 8.6 … 2.3 … 4.2

G Jamie Jaquez Jr. … 6-6 … Fr. … 7.8 … 4.5 … 1.3 (steals)

G Chris Smith … 6-9 … Jr. … 11.1 … 4.4 … 1.8

F Cody Riley … 6-9 … So. … 10.6 … 5.8 … 1.2

F Jalen Hill … 6-10 … So. … 9.9 … 7.8 … 1.5

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 11.5 …. 2.8 … 5.4

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.4 … 5.8 … 1.5 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.5 …. 4.5 … 2.2

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 14.3 …. 5.6 … 2.5

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 19.2 … 8.8 … 1.6 (blocks)

Coach: Mick Cronin is 7-6 in his first season at UCLA. During a 17-year coaching career, the 48-year-old Cronin has compiled a 372-177 record that began with a three-year stint (2003-06) at Murray State (69-24) and 13 years (2006-19) at Cincinnati (296-146). Cronin has made 11 trips to the NCAA tournament where his teams have posted a 6-11 record. Prior to joining UCLA, Cronin led Cincinnati to nine straight NCAA tourney appearances.

Preseason prediction: UCLA was picked eighth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: UCLA leads 99-43 in a series that began in 1936. The Bruins have won seven of the past 10 meetings.

Last meeting: Washington beat UCLA 69-55 on Feb. 2, 2019 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Jaylen Nowell and Crisp each scored 15 points and Matisse Thybulle added 14 for the Huskies who snapped a three-game losing steak to the Bruins.

Previous game: UCLA dropped 77-74 upset loss at home to Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins trailed by 14 points (65-51) before using a 17-0 run to take a 68-65 lead with 4:54 left. UCLA was outscored 12-6 the rest of the way.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Junior guard Chris Smith leads UCLA with an 11.1 scoring average while shooting a career-best 44.1 percent from the field. He opened the season having made 20 straight free throws. Smith has converted 38 of 42 at the line this season (90.5%) and ranks first among all Pac-12 players. Last season, Smith shot 71.9 percent on free throws and averaged 6.3 points.

— Sophomore forward Cody Riley (10.6 ppg.) is the only other Bruin averaging double-digit points. He tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds – both career highs – against Denver on Dec. 8. Played in 30 of 33 games last season while averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

— Freshman guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored just 10 points in the first six games. However, he’s averaging a team-best 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent from the field in the last seven games.

OVERVIEW:

— Cronin follows Steve Alford, who failed to make inroads with hard-to-impress Bruins fans after a 5 1/2-year tenure that included four trips to the NCAA tournament, three Sweet 16 appearances and a 124-63 record. Coincidentally, Alford was fired after finishing the nonconference season with a 7-6 record.

— UCLA lost its top three scorers (Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands and Moses Brown) who left school early and declared for the NBA draft last season. (Hands was taken in the second round and traded to Brooklyn. Wilkes and Brown went undrafted.)

— Fifth-year senior guard Prince Ali is the only returning starter from a team that was 17-16 and 9-9 in the Pac-12 last season. He’s averaging 9.6 points for the second straight season.

— Ali and Alex Olesinski are the first players at UCLA to have spent more than four years on the team since Michael Roll (2009-10).

— Cronin is a defensive-minded coach who inherited a team that led the Pac-12 in scoring last season while averaging 78.2 points per game.

— UCLA is 7-0 when holding teams to 73 points or less. However, the Bruins rank ninth in the Pac-12 while allowing opponents 67.8 points.

— The Bruins have outrebounded opponents in all 13 games. UCLA ranks first in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally in rebounding margin (+8.7).

— Sophomore David Singleton ranked ninth in the Pac-12 with a 44.0 three-point percentage (12 of 27). He began the season making just two of seven attempts, but has nailed 10 of his last 20.

— Cronin relies on a deep 10-man rotation in which everyone averages at least 10.3 minutes and no one averages more than 30.