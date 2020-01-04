Washington vs. USC

Time: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith and Steve Lavin)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12); USC (12-2, 1-0)

Projected starting lineups:

USC

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Ethan Anderson … 6-1 … Fr. … 5.0 … 2.7 … 5.4

G Jonah Matthews … 6-3 … Sr. … 12.2 … 2.1 … 2.2

G Elijah Weaver … 6-6 … So. … 6.8 … 2.5 … 2.1

F Onyka Okongwu … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.4 … 9.2 … 3.2 (blocks)

F Nick Rakocevic … 6-11 … Sr. … 11.8 … 8.7 … 1.8 (steals)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 11.4 …. 2.6 … 5.3

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.6 … 5.6 … 1.6 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.1 …. 4.4 … 2.1

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.5 …. 5.4 … 2.4

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 19.6 … 9.0 … 1.9 (blocks)

Coach: Andy Enfield is 122-95 (.562) in his seventh season with the Trojans. Including a two-year stint (2011-13) at Florida Gulf Coast, which launched his head-coaching career, the 50-year-old Enfield has a 163-123 (.570) record in nine seasons. He was a popular hire in 2013, but managed an 11-21 record during his first year and 12-20 last season. Enfield’s team then won at least 21 games over the next three seasons, while making two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances (2016 and ’17) and a trip trip to the NIT in 2018.

Preseason prediction: USC was picked fifth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Washington leads 74-72 (two USC wins were vacated due to NCAA penalty) in a series that began in 1925. The Huskies have a three-game winning streak against the Trojans.

Last meeting: Washington beat USC 78-75 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on March 14, 2019. Jaylen Nowell scored a game-high 24 points, David Crisp added 18 points, six assists and two steals while Matisse Thybulled punctuated the game with a windmill dunk at the end.

Previous game: USC needed to overcome 20 turnovers and a poor rebounding night to topple Washington State 65-56 on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum. The Trojans held WSU to 27.8 percent shooting, including 21.4 percent from 3-point range. USC made 51.1 percent of its shots, going over 50 percent for the second time this season. The Trojans were 1 of 7 behind the arc. Despite its height advantage, USC surrendered 20 offensive rebounds to WSU. But the Trojans finished with a 46-39 lead in rebounds and a 40-28 disparity on points in the paint.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu, a former five-star recruit and California’s Mr. Basketball, is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.15 blocks per game, while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. His 41 total blocks is tied for fourth on USC’s all-time freshman blocks list. He’s among the top freshmen in the nation and ranks second in points (239), tied for second in blocks (41) and blocks per game (3.15), third in field goal percentage (64.6 percent), field goals made (95), rebounds per game (9.2) and points per game (18.4). He’s also tied for third in double-doubles (6), fourth in total rebounds (120, ), tied for fourth in offensive rebounds per game (3.23) and 10th in free throws made (49). Okongwu destroyed WSU with 27 points and 12 rebounds on Thursday.

— Senior forward Nick Rakocevic, who averaged 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, is taking a bit of a lesser role due to the quick emergence of Okongwu. Still, Rakocevic is a formidable big man who shoots 50 percent from the field. He’s capable of stepping out and nailing three-pointers (7 of 11 behind the arc). He earned preseason all-Pac-12 honors.

— Senior guard Jonah Mathews ranks 29th on USC’s all-time scoring list with 1,145 career points. He’s a deadly periemeter shooter who sank a career-high seven three-pointers for a personal-best 27 points two years ago against Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.\

OVERVIEW:

— The Trojans lost two starters and five players from last season’s team that finished a disappointing 16-17 overall and 8-10 in the Pac-12.

— Enfield brought in a six-man recruiting class that’s ranked seventh nationally by 247sports.com, which includes 5-star recruits Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley, a McDonald’s All-American.

— Mobley, a 6-10 forward, has been more than solid off the bench while averaging 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and shooting 54.2 percent.

— USC is riding a six-game winning streak. The Trojans’ only defeats are against Temple (70-61) and Marquette (101-79).

— USC’s defense has held its last three opponents to a combined 34.4 shooting percentage (71-for-206). For the year, USC is holding the opposition to 38.3 percent shooting which ranks 26th in the country.

— Still, the Trojans are susceptible to perimeter attacks. Nine of USC’s 14 opponents have made at least nine three-pointers.

— USC is the top rebounding team in the Pac-12 that averages 40.2 boards per game. The Trojans are fifth in the conference with a +4.8 rebounding margin.

— USC is No. 60 in NET rankings, while Washington is 70.