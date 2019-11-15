No. 20 Washington vs. Tennessee

Naismith Hall of Fame Classic

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ont.)

TV: ESPN (Doug Sherman and Sean Farnham)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (2-0): Tennessee (2-0).

Projected starting lineups:

Tennessee

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Lamonte Turner … 6-2 … Sr. … 11.0 … 10.0

G Jordan Bowden … 6-5 … So. … 18.0 … 3.0 … 2.0

G Josiah-Jordan James … 6-6 … Fr. … 3.5 … 4.0 … 1.5

F Yves Pons … 6-6 … Jr. … 17.0 … 5.5 … 3.5 (blocks)

F John Fulkerson … 6-9 … Jr. … 9.5 … 9.0 … 3.0 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 3.5 …. 3.5 … 6.0

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 18.5 … 5.0 … 1.5

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 11.5 …. 8.5 … 3.5

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 7.5 …. 5.5 … 2.5

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 15.5 … 6.0 … 2.5

Game notes: Washington and Tennessee.

Coach: Rick Barnes has compiled a 694-364 record during his 33-year career that includes a 90-50 record the past five seasons at Tennessee. Prior to joining the Volunteers, he spent 17 seasons (1998-2015) at Texas (402-180), four seasons (1994-98) at Clemson (74-48), six seasons (1988-94) at Providence (108-76) and one season (1987-88) at George Mason (20-10). Barnes ranks seventh on the Division I all-time wins list and is tied for seventh for the most 20-win seasons with 21.

Prediction: The Volunteers were picked fifth among 11 teams in the SEC preseason media poll.

Series: This is the first meeting between Washington and Tennessee.

Previous game: Tennessee rallied in the second half to beat Murray State 82-63 on Tuesday. The Vols were down by 12 points midway in the first half and trailed 44-35 at the break. Tennessee, which shot 12 of 22 from 3-point range, outscored the Racers 47-19 in the second half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Senior guard Jordan Bowden scored 26 points and hit six 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win over Murray State. His 19 points in the second half were as many points as the entire Racers team. Bowden is shooting 66.7 percent (6 of 9) behind the arc this season. Last season, he shot 41.4 percent from long range in the SEC. Bowden has 143 three-pointers in his UT career.

— Senior guard Lamonte Turner delivered 14 assists in the win over Murray State making him one of only seven Vols to ever dish out 14 or more in a single game. He ranks 12th on UT’s all-time 3-point list with 162 and is on pace to finish among the top five this season. Turner needs 27 points to become the 51st Volunteer to reach the 500-point plateau.

— Junior forward Yves Pons steps into a starting role after two years as a reserve. Last season, he averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 11.7 minutes in 35 games. Pons has been the biggest early surprise for UT after scoring 15 points in the opener and 19 on Tuesday. He was a 28 percent shooter (7 of 25) behind the arc last season, but has made 4 of 6 from deep this season.

Advertising

OVERVIEW

— Tennessee lost four starters, including two of the best players in program history (Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield) from last season’s team that went 31-6, reached the Sweet Sixteen and spent a few weeks at No. 1 in the polls.

— The Vols return just 30 percent of their total scoring from last season. UT’s top two scorers from a year ago Williams (18.8 points per game) and Schofield (16.5) are in the NBA while Jordan Bone (13.5 ppg) is playing overseas.

— In addition to scoring, Tennessee lost the majority of its production from last season in blocks (71.9%), assists (66.0%) and rebounding (65.1% ).

— This is considered a transition year for the Vols, who signed a touted 2020 recruiting class that ranks fourth nationally and includes five-star prospects Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer and four-star prospect Corey Walker Jr.

— Despite surprising performances from Pons, there are still a lot of questions about Tennessee front line, which relied heavily on Williams last season. Turner and Bowden are expected to carry the load and will ultimately decide whether the Vols win 20 games and advance to the NCAA tournament for the third straight year.

— UT is 18-11 all-time against current members of the Pac-12.