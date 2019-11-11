No. 20 Washington vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM (Tony Castricone & Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (1-0): Mt. St. Mary’s (1-1).

Projected starting lineups:

Mt. St. Mary’s

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Damian Chong Qui … 5-8 … So. … 8.0 … 3.5 … 3.5

G Vado Morse … 6-0 … So. … 16.0 … 3.5 … 3.0

G Jalen Gibbs … 6-3 … Jr. … 15.0 … 2.6 … 2.0

F Nana Opoku … 6-9 … S0. … 9.0 … 3.0 … 1.0 (blocks)

F Malik Jefferson … 6-9 … So. … 11.0 … 9.5 … 0.5 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 2.0 …. 1.0 … 9.0

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 23.0 … 7.0 … 0.0

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.0 …. 8.0 … 3.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 6.0 …. 4.0 … 1.0

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 15.0 … 7.0 … 2.0

Game notes: Washington and Mount St. Mary’s.

Coach: Dan Engelstad begins his second year at Mount St. Mary’s Prior to joining the Mountaineers last season, he spent five years (2018-13) at Southern Vermont where he compiled a 104-34 record.

Prediction: The Mountaineers were picked seventh among 11 teams in the Northeast Conference (NEC) preseason coaches poll.

Series: Washington is 1-0 against Mount St. Mary’s.

Last meeting: UW had no problems defeating Mount St. Mary’s 100-67 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Nov. 19, 2015. Marquese Chriss had 29 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while Andrew Andrews added 20 points. The Huskies raced out to a 17-0 lead and was up 51-28 at halftime. The Mountaineers never got closer than 19 points in the second half.

Previous game: Mount St. Mary’s beat Division II Gettysburg 75-58 last Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Sophomore guard Vado Morse averaged a team-high 14.7 points last season, which was the third highest by a Mount freshman in 30 years. He was the 2019 NEC Rookie of the Year. Morse is averaging 16.0 points this season.

— Malik Jefferson is shooting 62.5% (10 of 16) from the field this season. Jefferson is shooting 59.4 percent from the field over his 33 career games as a Mountaineer. His 59.2% shooting as a freshman was the seventh-best season mark in Mount history. Last season, Jefferson set a school record when he collected 20 rebounds in a game at American.

— Sophomore Nana Opoku led the Mountaineers with 47 blocks last season. The 6-9 forward blocked a career-best nine shots in the Mount’s game versus Saint Francis U on February 2, 2019, which is the third best game mark in school history.

OVERVIEW

— During an 81-68 loss at Georgetown in its season opener, Mount St. Mary’s led 37-25 at halftime while holding the Hoyas to 30 percent shooting from the field, including 1 of 10 on three-pointers. The Mountaineers led by as many as 19 points after the break, but were outscored 56-31 in the second half.

— Mount St. Mary’s returns 96.8 percent of its scoring from a 2018-19 team that was 9-22 overall and 6-12 in the NEC.

— Since 1988, the Mountaineers are 30-165 (.154) on the road in nonconference games.

— Mount St. Mary’s is 0-4 against Pac-12 teams, including losses to Arizona, California, Oregon and UW. The Mountaineers closest game was an 81-73 loss to Oregon on Dec. 28, 2007.

— The Mountaineers are 1-30 all-time against ranked opponents with the win coming against No. 21 Georgia Tech on Dec. 18, 1995.

— Mount St. Mary’s moved to NCAA Division I in 1988-89.